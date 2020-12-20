| 5.7°C Dublin

'Tis the season to show self-control

Editorial

When we interact with the most vulnerable, they are literally putting their lives in our hands - and with that realisation comes a lot of responsibility. Stock photo: Reuters Expand

The brakes are off for Christmas, even if they will be applied once again soon after. But, for another week at least, the rules and regulations and guidelines have been relaxed to allow us, in theory, to have a happy Christmas. Given all we have been through since last March, we are certainly entitled to feel that we deserve a break.

We all want to enjoy Christmas and most of us believe that being with those we love is a prerequisite to that enjoyment. But if some of those whom we love are elderly or have underlying physical conditions that leave them vulnerable to infection, we should take a cautious approach.

When we interact with the most vulnerable, they are literally putting their lives in our hands - and with that realisation comes a lot of responsibility.

