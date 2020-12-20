'Tis the season to show self-control

The brakes are off for Christmas, even if they will be applied once again soon after. But, for another week at least, the rules and regulations and guidelines have been relaxed to allow us, in theory, to have a happy Christmas. Given all we have been through since last March, we are certainly entitled to feel that we deserve a break.

We all want to enjoy Christmas and most of us believe that being with those we love is a prerequisite to that enjoyment. But if some of those whom we love are elderly or have underlying physical conditions that leave them vulnerable to infection, we should take a cautious approach.

When we interact with the most vulnerable, they are literally putting their lives in our hands - and with that realisation comes a lot of responsibility.

It has to be said that the majority have been diligent in sticking to the rules, whether about mask wearing, social distancing, or whatever. But while enjoying this well-earned holiday, we must remember to keep the health of parents and grandparents at the forefront of our thinking.

On Tuesday the Government will carry out a review and decide where to go from here, and if it decides to follow the advice of Nphet, then the immediate future looks difficult.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, believes we could be approaching a tipping point with our daily Covid incidences, and Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, says there could be 700 to 1,000 new cases a day by the second week in January, "if not sooner". But it doesn't have to be that drastic.

It seems inevitable that there will be a return to strict measures as soon as the Christmas break is over, but how strict these measures need to be and how long they have to last is still something we have control over.

We can enjoy the Christmas season without going overboard. There is no reason to believe, based on how well the Irish people have responded to date, that the dire Nphet predictions will inevitably come true.

The majority of us are more than capable of having a good time without throwing all caution to the wind. We should be able to toast each other's health without forgetting essentials like mask wearing and social distancing.

Just because the rules have been relaxed does not mean we have to push them to their limit.

We have to show some element of self-control in the interests of the health and well-being of each other, but also to help those who work in the most affected industries, like hospitality. The sooner we get the numbers down, the sooner they can get back to earning a living.

If we all act responsibly, we can look forward to 2021 with relief and optimism that vaccination will indeed be a game-changer. When the Cabinet meets on Tuesday, this is the background against which it will have to consider the next move. All going well, it will be able to manage matters with a light touch and at the same time give some much-needed encouragement to those who have been so badly affected in their employment and their earning power by the various lockdowns.

That would be the best seasonal gift of all.