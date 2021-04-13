Time-wasting is an artform I have perfected

Procrastination. That word has notions. The length of it, all those syllables. If it were a human, it would be a good six-foot-eight. But hunched, the sort of string of misery that would drag both feet as it reluctantly took whatever journey circumstances ordained. By the long way round, too.

There is nothing procrastination likes more than not getting things done. Send it out to the shops to buy milk and you just know your tea will be cold by the time it gets back.

I know this because I too procrastinate. It is a habit, skill or vice – whichever way you want to look at it – I have developed in my, let’s say, autumn years.

In the days of my busy life with children and a career, I didn’t have any time for dawdling, meandering or daydreaming.

School runs were fixed to a timetable and anyone who knows anything about the workings of a newsroom realises everything is set to a clock. Deadlines are absolutely sacred and dawdlers are advised to get a job in the civil service where procrastination is pension-proofed.

I saw the first real signs early on as a mature undergrad. It was like a little rash that you didn’t think fit to tell your doctor about. I twigged, for instance, that I’d go to the furthest edge of campus to get my morning coffee and dawdle there rather than make a beeline for the library to take out that scintillating book on the Western Schism of 1378.

As my college years went by, I noted how I could spend a decent stretch of the afternoon on my laptop and end up with the sum total of two garbled, plagiarised paragraphs.

I would, however, have completed some exacting empirical YouTube research on Dennis Bergkamp’s best Premier League goals.

Covid has turned that rash into something far more worrying. Now dilly-dallying is not a vague condition that I occasionally lapse into anymore, but the very thing that has come to define me.

As I am about to hit the heavy traffic of my Masters, that is more than a slight concern.

I have a thesis to write this summer. Procrastination, of course, has other plans. It predicts a lazy summer of sitting out in the garden gazing up at chemtrails, taking meandering walks to nowhere and lots of vacant staring out at the turning of the tides.

Meanwhile, 20,000 words won’t get written.

I should perhaps pray to St Expeditus, the aptly-named Turkish Christian martyr of the fourth century who it turns out is the patron saint of procrastinators. Who knew?

I know all about him now because I looked him up when I was, well, procrastinating. It might be a sign.

Talking about Viagra is harder than it should be

For every single time a man pops a Viagra for the reasons designated on the box, another man somewhere else is making a joke about erectile dysfunction.

It’s how men are built. Immaturity is a life-long condition cured only on taking that last breath.

Expecting the lads to talk openly and honestly about this or any other embarrassing condition is honouring them with qualities that God in Her wisdom never intended.

So the radio ad where Viagra advises concerned men to confide over the counter with their local pharmacist – who is very likely to be female – doesn’t, hmm, stand up.

A folded prescription slipped discreetly over the counter is one thing, a Q-and-A within earshot of the nosey neighbour is quite the other.

You are about as likely to witness that as see Sammy Wilson queue for confession in the Pro Cathedral.