Time-wasting is an artform I have perfected

Frank Coughlan

Notebook

Dennis Bergkamp's impressive highlights reel provides for hours worth of procrastination. Photo: Reuters/Matt Dunham

Procrastination. That word has notions. The length of it, all those syllables. If it were a human, it would be a good six-foot-eight. But hunched, the sort of string of misery that would drag both feet as it reluctantly took whatever journey circumstances ordained. By the long way round, too.

There is nothing procrastination likes more than not getting things done. Send it out to the shops to buy milk and you just know your tea will be cold by the time it gets back.

