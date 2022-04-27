Time to stop demonising the Greens and regretfully accept the end of turf

As a child, I never got that old adage: “You can’t have your cake and eat it.” As an adult – with Boris Johnson’s Brexit lies ringing in my ears – I have even greater antipathy toward it as a trite maxim.

Better by far the old French country saying: “You can’t have the goat and the cabbage.” In the language of Moliere, it alliterates: cabbage being chou – goat being chevre.

Striking French rural realism tells that you can tether and fence that goat as much as you like. Sooner or later it will get your cabbage – so it’s best to decide early.

Now, all who belong to me, on both sides, are country people and my default position is to listen to rural communities’ concerns. Yet it is time to face a simple fact: turf is finished as a fuel.

What we must now do is bin the cant and agree plans to care for the minority of turf-dependent people as we swiftly phase it out.

Green Party-bashing and picking up on its leader Eamon Ryan’s foibles and less well received statements about salad, road speed and wolves will not help.

Since I opened with the “dark secret” of my rural recent forebears, let’s quickly put another revelation on the table. For the years 2007 to 2011, I was press spokesman for the Green Party in government.

Three quick additional points here. First, don’t remind me how that ended. Second, Mr Ryan was not my favourite Green. Third, I learned a lot from the Green Party, but I never bought the entire package and I retain a strong capacity to criticise some of what they do.

Last week, I castigated them for what I always deem their bogus stance on an overdue Limerick-Cork motorway.

Yet this lazy character- isation of Mr Ryan and the Green Party as urban and anti-rural is a time-wasting cliche that militates against a real debate to help us face the real issues.

And here’s a simple reality: Eamon Ryan is no “south Dublin yeah yeah”. Like me, all his family background is rural south-west Ireland, in Tipperary, west Limerick and north-west Cork.

In a previous life, as an organiser of cycle tours, he became well-acquainted with the entire western seaboard and its social and economic realities.

Beyond that, the clichéd image of the countryman, or indeed countrywoman, with the sleán strapped to the bar of the bike, headed to the bog to forage for a family’s winter fuel with like-minded neighbours making a meitheal, has long been overtaken by technology and other rural facts of daily life.

We are some distance from de Valera’s Ireland where those comely maidens would have been far too worn out from turf harvesting to dance at any crossroad.

The reality of turf-harvest- ing today is contractors using machines with real consequences for the environment. Granted, the impact of machines like “the pig” is a fraction of what Bord na Móna did across a large chunk of the middle of Ireland over many decades.

And, no, I am not advocating a return to the back-breaking drudgery of hand-won turf, where each individual sod was handled at least eight times between sleán and fire.

But time moves on and we have learned a lot about the environment.

It goes without saying that the upcoming changes must uphold the rights of those who still have turbary rights, and those who still depend on turf solely for fuel must be vindicated. Mr Ryan is sincere in his intent that turf can still be harvested for individual use and that local supply can continue.

Certainly, that poses considerable practical difficulties and it gifts many opportunities to opposition politicians keen to gain political capital out of the latest crux.

The political reality is that rural Independents can now do well and unsettle their local rivals on the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenches – and in the Cabinet.

This is a time when Government politicians must stand firm and work on finessing and explaining transition arrangements.

It may seem easier to showboat and play to the local gallery in competition with Independents who have nothing to lose and Sinn Féin for whom this is just another handy bandwagon.

But this one can end only one way, with the death of turf cutting. Most of us agree – and our children and grandchildren reinforce the message – that our planet is burning and we have to

move swiftly toward other methods.

And that includes saying “Oíche Mhaith le cúrsaí móine”, painful though that might be.