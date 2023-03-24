Time to stop amateur ‘sport psychologists’ playing Russian roulette with young minds

Perhaps because every sports fan has watched Al Pacino’s big speech in Any Given Sunday at least twice, sport psychology is an arena where many think they can read a book or take a weekend course then just do it themselves.

There is nothing more dangerous than someone with a lot of confidence and little knowledge.

I’ve spoken about this before, only to receive an email where I was accused of scaremongering. I was informed that the writer had recommended many “sport psychologists” to various teams over the years and while some held master’s degrees, some had no qualifications at all and he couldn’t see a problem with it. I hope he was watching the recent RTÉ Investigates exposing the lack of regulation in psychology in Ireland.

The programme will have shocked many viewers. Lack of oversight means anyone can call themselves a psychologist, with some exploiting people in desperate need of care due to a lack of resources in the public health system.

Unfortunately, people involved in various disciplines of psychology weren’t surprised at all.

If the world of private psychological practices can be described as the Wild West, sport psychology is the proverbial shoot-out at dawn.

Many might not realise the potential danger, as it’s “just sport”. Unfortunately, it is very serious.

Athletes, who usually are in their late teens and 20s, are at higher risk of mental distress than their peers. There are various reasons for this, but part of it is thought to be the mental load they carry due to the constant demands placed upon them.

Whenever appropriately qualified practitioners point out that sport is full of gurus using guff, smoke and mirrors, they are shouted down – often by coaches who persist in engaging with unqualified individuals who may use dubious methods, exposing athletes to huge risk.

Another risk comes when people who have recovered from past mental distress are invited to help others. This is not appropriate unless they have also completed the required training.

Imagine having chest pain and, instead of seeing a cardiologist, you entrusted your ticker to someone who once had a heart attack. Or taking your car to a neighbour to fix because they also had engine trouble. You wouldn’t do it, so why do we hand the minds of the players to those who aren’t appropriately skilled?

The refrain of “they have x trophies, they speak about their depression, they run a great business”, rebounds across the country’s various sports. These people do have value. We learn a lot from the experiences of others and they have an important place in high-performance environments.

However, they are not sport psychologists and do not replace someone who is qualified and insured. Nor are motivational speakers, neurolinguistic programmers, life coaches, performance coaches or whatever other type of coach you fancy, unless they have also completed a degree, postgraduate study and have applied experience in the field.

Sport psychology is not a quick fix. Stock photo: Getty Images

Sport psychology is not a quick fix. Stock photo: Getty Images

To be fair, as the RTÉ Investigates programme showed, psychology is a minefield. Many don’t even know what a sport psychologist does and often are disappointed when they don’t get passionate speeches from someone who is banging hurleys off benches or furiously hanging newspaper articles onto dressing room walls.

It doesn’t work that way. Sport psychologists, despite being painted as miracle gurus in the media, are just one part of a backroom team. Over time, they quietly and confidentially work in the background helping coaches and players deal with performance anxieties, communication issues and team-building. They educate them on aspects such as focus, attention and emotional control.

They are trained to spot someone who might be having difficulties and guide them in the right direction. They are not psychiatrists, counsellors or therapists, unless they have also done that training.

Ethically, potential clients should be informed what qualifications and potential limitations are being brought to the table. I’m always very clear that I am not a chartered clinical psychologist nor am I a psychiatrist. I’m not qualified to treat mental health conditions, beyond my scope as a medic within a hospital system, but I know how to recognise when someone needs more support and can refer them to the appropriate care.

I have heard stories that would make any reasonable person shudder. People initiating interventions that cause huge distress, or opening up mental scars within athletes that they are then unable to heal. These are the stories that don’t make the headlines.

Sport psychology is not a quick fix. You wouldn’t expect players to be physically fit after one session in the gym, so we cannot expect people to be mentally fit for championship battle after one talk from a sport psychologist, or from someone who you may think is a sport psychologist.

It’s time to stop playing Russian roulette with the minds of our players. This will only change when the title of psychologist is protected. CORU, the body charged with regulating health and social care professionals, is engaged with this task but to this day nothing has changed. It must, before more people are harmed.