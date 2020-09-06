| 12.2°C Dublin

Time to follow Australia's lead and force tech giants to play fair and pay for news

Tom Felle

Google and Facebook win big on the back of traditional media, and immediate and radical action is needed to level the playing field, writes Tom Felle

Mark Zuckerberg&rsquo;s Facebook and Google dominate the digital advertising market globally. Photo: Bloomberg Expand

The sustainability of Irish media is at a tipping point and radical action is needed by the new Government and the Communications Minister Catherine Martin.

Newspapers (in print and online), local radio and RTÉ have been essential reading, listening and viewing respectively during the Covid crisis. Journalists and editors have been working overtime to ensure the public is up to date and informed.

However, many news organisations are on their knees financially and there is a real danger that some may not survive.