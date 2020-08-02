| 11.2°C Dublin

Time to ditch myth of sky-high back-to-school costs

Larissa Nolan

Reports of exaggerated uniform and book bills fill parents with fear at an already stressful time

'Going back to school is a cost that parents have to budget for.' (stock photo) Expand

Can we stop with the scaremongering of parents, please? It's back-to-school time again and along with it comes the predictable annual alarmist reports of how much it supposedly costs to get kids back to class.

Depending on which massively exaggerated survey you believe, it costs anything from €330 to €949 for a primary school pupil, every September. Except it doesn't. It's absolute nonsense. Parents would want to be made of money if this was truly the case. And to push this narrative only has one effect: to spook those whose kids are just starting school, at what should be a joyous time.

Parents whose kids are already in the system know it's a crock, and scratch their heads in wonder every year as the myth of the sky-high school bills gets airtime.