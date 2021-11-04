Time to cop on to the harm plastic is doing to nature

Against the cobalt blue of a winter sky they dipped and soared, the morning sunlight glancing off their wings and delivering blinding flashes of light. With these two performing seabirds overhead as I walked by the water’s edge a few days ago, I stopped to watch, utterly enthralled by the balletic majesty of their manoeuvres.

Were they herring gulls? I couldn’t see them clearly enough, the dazzling sunlight playing havoc with their colouring. No, much darker than gulls, I realised, wondering if they could be some kind of aquatic loon.

Ah, the loon. The very thought of it sent my mind hurtling into fast rewind, back to my childhood days, walking with my father by the river close to our house and close also to where that mighty waterway pours itself into the Atlantic. “Look,” he’d suddenly say to me, his finger pointing toward a bird alighting upon the water, “a black diver.”