Time to cop on to the harm plastic is doing to nature

Against the cobalt blue of a winter sky they dipped and soared, the morning sunlight glancing off their wings and delivering blinding flashes of light. With these two performing seabirds overhead as I walked by the water’s edge a few days ago, I stopped to watch, utterly enthralled by the balletic majesty of their manoeuvres.
Were they herring gulls? I couldn’t see them clearly enough, the dazzling sunlight playing havoc with their colouring. No, much darker than gulls, I realised, wondering if they could be some kind of aquatic loon.
Ah, the loon. The very thought of it sent my mind hurtling into fast rewind, back to my childhood days, walking with my father by the river close to our house and close also to where that mighty waterway pours itself into the Atlantic. “Look,” he’d suddenly say to me, his finger pointing toward a bird alighting upon the water, “a black diver.”
For years I thought that name was my father’s invention – a black diver describing perfectly the colour and activity of the bird. Later, I discovered that a black-throated diver, to give it its proper title, is actually one of the loon family.
So, were they loons that had me transfixed on the seashore the other morning? I’m still not sure, for as they winged it away my focus suddenly shifted.
This time it was definitely a herring gull, one of that often-maligned species of birds due to their in-your-face predatory nature. There was nothing predatory, however, about this big fellow as he stood there, dazed, just at the point where the water lapped the shore. Something was wrong with him; even when my dog scampered close he remained motionless. Eventually, he made it out on to the water, but there would be no acrobatic sky display from this sick gull.
Plastic, I thought, the curse of plastic pollution and its horrific impact on seabirds springing instantly to my mind. The world has a plastic pollution crisis, and with the latest Eurostat figures (for 2018) showing that in Ireland we generated 54 kilos per person, we are actually top of the EU class – and not in a good way. The EU average is 33 kilos.
There’s so much plastic waste in our oceans that 90pc of seabirds are now ingesting it, with research indicating that will reach 100pc by 2050. The other horrific statistic about 2050 is that by then our oceans will be home to more plastic than fish.
As the great and the good chatter their way through this week’s COP26 gathering in Glasgow, we all need to take stock and deal with this poisonous, plastic planet of ours.
So, the next time you stroll by the sea and find yourself casting your eyes heavenward at a screeching seagull or observing a cormorant on a rock, its large wings outstretched to dry itself, ask yourself the question: are they dying right now, those two beautiful birds? With plastic killing a million seabirds every year, the answer could well be yes.
I’m no Greta Thunberg, but I do know this: whatever about COP26, it’s definitely time to cop on.