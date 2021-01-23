Time for unionism to cast off its provincialism and embrace the wider world

It’s always one helluva party – and quite a coup to get on the guest list. But behind all the razzmatazz and ritual, there is something almost spiritual in the swearing in of a US president.

Indeed the invocation of a higher power to guide the destiny of the holder of the Oval Office – and that of the United States of America – is sprinkled throughout the ceremony.

This time round, there was also a cloak of caution over the entire proceedings. Mask-wearing, Covid restraint was all-pervasive. Hugs and handshakes were off the menu.

And there was the residue of sourness left by the departing Donald Trump. Thousands of prowling soldiers and police added a sombre note to a somewhat buttoned-up event.

But this new chapter in the life of the world was still played out on TV screens even in the most far-flung places. The installation of a US president cannot be ignored by either friend or foe. Given America’s pivotal place in international affairs, political leaders across the globe are repositioning themselves as to how best to deal with the man now ensconced in the White House.

The portents are exceptionally good for the Republic of Ireland. We will get a better hearing from this president than any of his predecessors. To be sure, John F Kennedy stirred the national heartbeat – but 60 years ago was a more innocent time.

Despite his lineage, JFK was really an Anglophile, with limited feelings for the ‘ould sod’. Prior to his visit here, he made clear no public reference could be made to partition, or the status of Northern Ireland.

This disappointed some of the more nationalist-minded in Irish government circles at the time. But they held their counsel while embracing the enthusiasm of an unprecedented céad míle fáilte. On no account would they embarrass Kennedy by having any heavy political discussion on the ‘national question’.

In contrast, Joe Biden certainly has a ‘feel’ for Irish politics, and especially the peace process. His contribution to the Brexit debate was insightful and informed. The British government was warned there would be consequences for the UK – and its hopes of a trade deal with Washington – if there was any sharp practice that would herald a hard border in Ireland.

There is no reason not to hope the new president will keep a favourable eye on issues that matter to a Dublin government. In addition, the Irish-American influence within his administration, and the Democratic Party, has never been greater.

Meanwhile, George Osborne, former UK chancellor of the exchequer and still a leading light of the Tory party, warned this week Northern Ireland is heading for the exit door of the UK.

“The North is slowly becoming part of a united Ireland and most people in England will not care,” he said.

His argument is based on the fact the Boris Johnson government never kept cast-iron promises made to Arlene Foster and the DUP.

Her party was assured that, Brexit-wise, there was no way Northern Ireland would be treated differently to Britain.

But such assurances proved little other than hot air. The North, in sharp contrast to the rest of the UK, still has one leg in the EU, much to the chagrin of some unionists. Comments, such as those from Osborne, will stoke their anxieties even further.

On the week a new US president was installed, the narrow provincialism of traditional unionist thinking is once again exposed. The Republic of Ireland has acquired a rock solid confidence in the way it conducts its foreign affairs. When it comes to ‘statecraft’, our diplomats and politicians can mix it with the best of them. Too many unionists still see their destiny with the Jacob Rees-Mogg wing of the Conservative party. However, those of a more perceptive bent know this insular brand of Toryism – when push comes to shove – cares little for their welfare. Brexit was but the latest example of how a Johnson-style government will always put its own interests first.

It’s time for unionism to embrace the wider world. The battle for hearts and minds will increasingly be fought in the international arena. The DUP in particular could learn a thing or two from their neighbour – south of the invisible border on this island – on how to win more friends and influence the right people.