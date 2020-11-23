| 6.7°C Dublin

Time for mainstream journalists to take sides in the war between truth and lies

&lsquo;Pressure campaign&rsquo;: Donald Trump is attempting to stay in power despite the vote. Photo: AP/Susan Walsh Expand

Margaret Sullivan

US President Donald Trump didn’t create the media cesspool he’ll bequeath to a troubled nation. He just made it exponentially worse – not only with his own constant lies but his ability to spread the ugliness.

Just days ago, he tweeted out a debunked conspiracy theory that a company that makes voting machines had deleted millions of Trump votes. And though he barring true disaster will leave office in January, the widespread disinformation system that he fostered will live on.

Social media platforms, streaming “news” channels and innumerable websites will spew lies and conspiracy theories and will keep weakening the foundation of reality that America’s democracy needs in order to function.

