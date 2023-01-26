| 7.3°C Dublin

Throuples aren’t immoral – and neither is my own ‘scandalous’ marriage

Andrew Solomon

Why should we think it shocking for someone to love multiple others? We don’t restrict any other relationship to a binary, writes Andrew Solomon

The transformation of marriage began with the gradual liberalisation of divorce law a century or so ago, which allowed women who were suffering at the hands of a patriarchal institution to leave their miserable situations.

The consequence of this shift – radical and shocking in its day – was the proliferation of stepfamilies and blended families, and it became common for people to have a mother, a stepfather, a father and a stepmother.

