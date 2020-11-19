| 5.4°C Dublin

Three years a long time in politics - Martin now content to sit in Taoiseach’s office and defend glaring political appointment by Fine Gael

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

“This was an insider appointment and it stinks to high heaven,” Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin blasted across the chamber.

“No one was told by the Tánaiste that three High Court judges had applied. Who were they? Were their applications considered seriously? No, they were not.”

“When was the Taoiseach told specifically that this appointment was to be made? Did the Tánaiste alert him, as incoming Taoiseach?” he demanded of Leo Varadkar.

