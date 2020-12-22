| 5.4°C Dublin

Three wise men bring us the ‘sobering’ truth for the season of insobriety

Senan Molony

We have heard bloodcurdling warnings and grim news before, but the Third Wave is looking rather appalling

Micheál Martin appealed to the spirit of the Irish people in the face of adversity. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Micheál Martin appealed to the spirit of the Irish people in the face of adversity. Photo: Julien Behal

It was a depressing visit of the main guys, otherwise known as the three wise men.

They came into the grotto that passes for the Government press centre, bearing gifts of only lockdown, common-sense restrictions and more. Their glum faces told the tale.

It was so low-key and despondent that even Leo Balthazar couldn’t summon up the enthusiasm to run his usual rings around Melchior Martin. He had no punchy soundbites ready-wrapped for a delighted audience, other than the staggeringly horrifying possibility of 2,000 new infections a day before New Year’s Eve.

