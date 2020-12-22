Three wise men bring us the ‘sobering’ truth for the season of insobriety

It was a depressing visit of the main guys, otherwise known as the three wise men.

They came into the grotto that passes for the Government press centre, bearing gifts of only lockdown, common-sense restrictions and more. Their glum faces told the tale.

It was so low-key and despondent that even Leo Balthazar couldn’t summon up the enthusiasm to run his usual rings around Melchior Martin. He had no punchy soundbites ready-wrapped for a delighted audience, other than the staggeringly horrifying possibility of 2,000 new infections a day before New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, the sight of Eamon Ryan is a downer in the ordinary course. But an Eamon Ryan deliberately trying to sound downbeat was worse again.

We have heard bloodcurdling warnings and grim news before, of course, but the Third Wave is looking rather appalling. It’s no banana bread and catching up on unread books while working from home in your pyjamas. This time it’s really serious, or “sobering”, as the three leaders called it in turn…made worse by the fact that it’s the season for insobriety and usually the very opposite of social distancing.

It was strange to hear the Taoiseach say it was now a matter for personal choice as to whether grandparents should have Christmas dinner in the company of their younger generations. So much for the “meaningful” Christmas promised if we all endured six weeks of Level 5 lockdown back in October and November.

The Taoiseach brought us the news, he said, with a heavy heart. We are going to meet the threat aggressively and head on, but older people are already becoming infected to a greater degree than in the second wave, and it seems the highly-transmissible Kent mutation is already in Ireland.

At one point Mr Martin let slip some of his advice from behind closed doors – that it is “inconceivable” it isn’t here already. All the figures, which have rapidly doubled in a week, point to that. The figures, when carried to their logical conclusion are ominous indeed – and meanwhile the public is infected with virus-fatigue. The population wants to let its hair down, and its guard and defences along with it.

Mr Martin appealed, as usual, to the spirit of the Irish people in the face of adversity. We must grin and bear it. He reached, as usual, for a seanfhocal at the end of his televised address. If these lockdowns continue, we must fear that he will run out of seanfhocals and some hapless civil servants will be drafted in to devise new ones, Or there could be a nuafhocal procurement notice in the paper, offering guidelines that it should be wise and inspiring but also mystically Irish and vaguely to do with the land.

You could put on your thinking cap over Christmas, send in your submission, and by February Micheál Martin could be mouthing your nuafhocal in Irish to buck up the people and to round off a lockdown speech. “It is the sheep on the mountain that knows its own lamb.” “Níl aon áthas orainn an Covid seo a ghlacadh.” Something like that. Sure, you know yourself.

The one he came out with was a zinger, though. He said the sun would come out after the rain, which might sound a bit trite until you consider that he used the phrase “na fearthainne” for rain, which seems a lot worse than your common-or-garden báistí. It seems we are in for a right soaking before the glory of the vaccine arrives to dry all our tears.

The Government message now has the hashtag SafeChristmas, meaning that the other has been meaningfully dropped. It seems we thought that a meaningful Christmas would be almost as good as any other year and acted accordingly. So Ireland may have inherited the Thanksgiving effect, which gave a turbo-boost to the virus in the US.

“People have been very good overall,” the Taoiseach mused at one point in his press conference, even though Christmas hasn’t happened yet. There was also a gnawing sense that he wasn’t disclosing some of the worst predictions, so as not to plunge the country into too much bleakness – the cancellation of the January sales being bad enough. Although the lazy will quietly rejoice at not having to see TV footage of some of Leo’s show-off early risers emerging from Arnotts with a €5 television as a reward for being first in the queue.

Mr Martin answered a question in Irish at the end, responding that he was ‘hopeful’ there would be enough hospital beds, but also that he was “buartha” about that possibility, which means troubled. It is as well he didn’t put that in the vernacular, but the fact remains that he said it.

God be with the days when the only troubling thing about Christmas was the number of disgusting sprouts some zealot was likely to ladle onto your plate, and how many you could get away with leaving behind.

All changed, changed utterly: a terrible duty is borne.