Three vital questions you have to ask when you’re looking for an extra pair of hands around the farm

Billy Keane

The farmer was looking for a helper. Farm labourers are scarce. The old system of big families working on family farms is long gone.

There was no TV or even electric light, and when it was dark, the main pastime was the bit of sex, which beats reading, unless the book is a masterpiece.

You could always mark your page and take up where you left off, but the sex had to be availed of while it was going.

