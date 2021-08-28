Three vital questions you have to ask when you’re looking for an extra pair of hands around the farm

The farmer was looking for a helper. Farm labourers are scarce. The old system of big families working on family farms is long gone.

There was no TV or even electric light, and when it was dark, the main pastime was the bit of sex, which beats reading, unless the book is a masterpiece.

You could always mark your page and take up where you left off, but the sex had to be availed of while it was going.

Didn’t it so happen that it was no bother at all for the women to have 15 or 20 children.

The church and State banned contraception, which was understandable seeing as both bodies were ruled by men, who would never have to give birth.

As all of us men know, the effort needed on a man’s part in the having of the baby can often take as little as a couple of minutes, whereas the woman carries the child for nine months, and the fallout for the mother very often lasts the rest of her life.

My mother, God rest her, was a keen observer of the human condition and passed on the stories she heard, first to my dad, and then to yours truly when I took up writing for this great paper 20 years ago this week.

The women used to confide in my mother. An older lady said that back in her day the only form of contraception was “to keep your two legs in the one stocking”.

I am fairly certain I told this story here before, but writing the same line twice in 20 years could hardly be classed as repetition. The result of all the sex was there was plenty of help for working around the farm.

Nowadays, the women decide the number of kids, and there are many more pastimes as well as multi-channels, the net and virtual Ludo. I’m only messing about the Ludo.

The farm children worked on the land and most were happy with their lot. Even though I’m an out and out long-line townie, the four direct ancestors all married a farmer’s daughter.

The farm labour shortage is acute right now. The hours are long and the stock don’t know the difference between Saturdays and Mondays.

I was told of a man who came here from another country and was looking for work. It seems his family owned a smallholding somewhere very far away, so he was used to the toil of farm life.

He presented himself at the local mart. The migrant held up a sign that read: “Available for farm work. No picking stones.”

We all picked stones. There’s no worse job. Those of you who are not familiar with farm life are probably wondering why anyone would bother to pick something you can’t eat.

The stones come to the surface after rain and cause damage to farm machinery. The grass is baldy where you have stones. The work is boring and backbreaking.

So, as was outlined in the first line hereof, the farmer was in need of help.

Before we go any further, this is not necessarily a true story. It could be true. The farmer interviewed the wannabe employee. The first question was: “Are you a good timekeeper?”

There’s nothing worse than a bad timekeeper if you’re a farmer.

The cows have their own udder clock and there’s no more lonesome sound than the plaintive wailing of un-milked cows. A farmer told me she would rather listen to a banshee requiem.

The potential employee answered thus: “I get up every morning at six and I can be here by half-past.”

The farmer asked if he could make that a quarter-to-six (most of you probably start work at 9am; to the farmer, 9am is the middle of the day.

So the applicant confirmed he could start early as he was a great man to get out of the bed, no matter what.

Before we go any further, it has to be said this possibly true enough story was told to me by a real Dub. Robert Hogan, a quiet type, when he’s asleep, was here on a break with some mutual friends.

Christopher Columbus never knew he discovered America, so can someone please tell Robert his story has taken up half the Irish Independent.

The second question was “Are you strong?”

Says the job seeker: “I’m an ant of a man.”

“Aunt?”

“No, ant. I can lift several times my own body weight.”

The farmer was impressed. He had often seen ants at work on the farm and pictured the helper carrying a round bale on his shoulders as easily as one of them urbanites who carry small bags on their backs with nothing in them.

I was on the Tube, and the man sitting next to me, who was dressed up like a stockbroker, opened his black leather briefcase. I peeped in, and all that was in it was a solitary ham sandwich with the crusts cut off.

How is it thousands of men snail around with empty bags on their backs? And why?

I could understand if it was the women who wore the mini backpacks. The women actually carry around stuff in their bags.

I’m sure the interviewee didn’t arrive at the farm with a small bag on his back with nothing in it.

The third and final question from the farmer was: “Are you smart?”

“Am I what?” replied the labourer. With that, he looked out over the ditch. A second later, he came up with a remarkable feat of animal husbandry.

“There are 317 cattle in that field,” he said.

The farmer was astounded and impressed.

“I have never seen the bate of that in all my years. One hundred and 10 per cent correct,” he said.

The job was as good as given by then.

“Do you mind me asking,” asked the farmer, “how did you manage to get the count done so quickly and so accurately?”

“Simple,” replied the job applicant. “I counted their legs and divided by four.”