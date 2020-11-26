| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three serious flaws in our society have converged in children’s hospital debacle

Building gets under way on the new National Children's Hospital on the St James Hospital site in February 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Building gets under way on the new National Children's Hospital on the St James Hospital site in February 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin

Building gets under way on the new National Children's Hospital on the St James Hospital site in February 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin

Building gets under way on the new National Children's Hospital on the St James Hospital site in February 2019. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sean Barrett

The visit of the promoters of the National Children’s Hospital to the Oireachtas Health Committee earlier this month was no advance on the visit of December 2019. We still do not have a price for the hospital or a completion date. The contractor claims the design of the project is not yet completed. The promised date for these vital pieces of information is early 2021, four years after the IMF warned about this project.

The IMF warned then that “discussions with departments and DPER [Department of Public Expenditure and Reform] did not reveal any instances of fundamental review being undertaken, even though there appear to have been instances where this would have been appropriate, eg. in the case of the National Children’s Hospital”.

One of the published estimates for the hospital is €2.7bn, or €5.7m for each of the 474 beds. This is some 10 times the per-bed cost of the 144-bed single-occupancy rooms opened at Altnagelvin Hospital, near Derry, in February 2019. The project cost £73.5m (€82.4m).

Privacy