| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three reasons to be cheerful as we leave 2020 behind

Luke O'Neill

The power of science - the greatest force of all - will defeat Covid-19 and 2021 will be different, promises Luke O'Neill

ROLLING UP SLEEVES: US president-elect Joe Biden receiving a Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Tabe Masa at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware recently. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images Expand

Close

ROLLING UP SLEEVES: US president-elect Joe Biden receiving a Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Tabe Masa at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware recently. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

ROLLING UP SLEEVES: US president-elect Joe Biden receiving a Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Tabe Masa at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware recently. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Getty Images

ROLLING UP SLEEVES: US president-elect Joe Biden receiving a Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Tabe Masa at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware recently. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

We're all fed up. Even me! Like many houses in Ireland, Christmas in ours will be very different.

My sister lives in Brighton and was due to come and join us, as she does every year. The travel ban put paid to that, and she will now spend Christmas with her cat, Jess.

My mother-in-law, who has joined us for Christmas for at least the past 25 years, is in a nursing home and can't come out. I won't be able to rib her about her new hair-do, or Christmas jumper, or make her peel some vegetables while feeding her a good dose of sherry (for medicinal purposes only) or make her laugh. She has a great laugh. We'll visit her through the window. If only it were a Looking Glass because then we might be able to magically go through it.

Privacy