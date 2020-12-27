Three reasons to be cheerful as we leave 2020 behind

We're all fed up. Even me! Like many houses in Ireland, Christmas in ours will be very different.

My sister lives in Brighton and was due to come and join us, as she does every year. The travel ban put paid to that, and she will now spend Christmas with her cat, Jess.

My mother-in-law, who has joined us for Christmas for at least the past 25 years, is in a nursing home and can't come out. I won't be able to rib her about her new hair-do, or Christmas jumper, or make her peel some vegetables while feeding her a good dose of sherry (for medicinal purposes only) or make her laugh. She has a great laugh. We'll visit her through the window. If only it were a Looking Glass because then we might be able to magically go through it.

But it's not too bad for me. I'll be with my immediate family and my job wasn't affected much by Covid-19, other than different work practices. A huge change was no travel, as I was often on the road, visiting scientific collaborators, attending conferences or visiting companies to help them develop new medicines. All that stopped in March, to be replaced by the dreaded Zoom call.

I haven't slept in my own bed for so many nights since I was a teenager.

But last week dented even my resilience a little (though not for long). It has brought yet more challenges when it comes to Covid-19.

This virus is unrelenting. It doesn't care about us or our plans. We have rapidly climbing numbers and a return to restrictions from St Stephen's Day, with more to come in January.

And then of all things, the new strain of the virus is reported as being 'out of control' in the UK. Nature plays another joke on us. It already played a joke on us by making the most dangerous place for the spread of Covid-19 an Irish pub.

The ongoing closure of pubs prevents me from doing one of my favourite things. Having a couple of drinks in my local on Christmas Eve, where the atmosphere is always electric.

The new joke is that just before people were about to travel home for Christmas from the UK, a huge event in the lives of many of our family and friends who live there, the mutant virus rears its ugly head and says: 'Here I am, suckers!'

Why didn't that happen a month later? The virus doesn't care about us, or Christmas or any of our plans and schemes.

And yet… I have tremendous hope. I promise you, 2021 will be different. I don't know how long it's going to take, but science will defeat this virus. It's the only thing we have to defeat it. Appeasing it by modifying our behaviour might work a bit, but it's not a solution in the long run. The virus may well agree to 'Peace in our Time' for a while, but unless we go in hard, it will attack again and again.

So why am I hopeful? Well I am in constant contact with scientists all over the world who are working hard to beat Covid-19. I'm following all the science, which is coming at us at breakneck pace. And my own lab, like thousands of labs all over the world, is working on it, too. The good news is we are definitely winning the war.

FIRST

The first reason to be cheerful is the atom bombs that are the vaccines. In what will go down in history as one of science's greatest triumphs, vaccines were approved against a nasty virus that was only described on January 11 this year.

Not quite as fast as the cure they found in the movie Contagion, which seemed to take weeks and which us scientists thought was typical Hollywood nonsense. But very close.

Raise your glass at your Christmas table to the thousands of scientists and doctors who worked tirelessly all year to make this happen.

The remarkable efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines (at over 90pc) gives us great hope.

Over 500,000 people have now been given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and its safety profile holds up. This is a very safe and efficacious vaccine. It also works in older people, which is important as they need protecting.

By the middle of 2021, we can expect at least six vaccines being available for use against Covid-19. I'd almost say 'Game Over' but in truth that will require vaccinating around 70pc of the population of the world, and until then we must keep up with the things we're doing. It must be 'Vaccines Plus' for the next six months. Governments, however, will start to relax restrictions as the death and illness rates will fall substantially as the vaccines are rolled out.

SECOND

The second reason to be cheerful is the testing methods. These are getting better and more convenient. The Japanese plan to run the Tokyo Olympics next June and they say they will achieve that by having even better tests available at all the stadiums.

Several countries will roll out mass testing, with the UK possibly being the first to achieve this.

Testing is another great weapon as it allows us to isolate those who are infected, which will slow down the spread of the virus, bringing it to a crawl if all goes well.

THIRD

And the third reason to be cheerful is medicines to treat people who become sick with Covid-19. Without people really noticing, doctors in hospitals got better and better at treating patients, with the death rate dropping to at least 25pc of what it was in many countries at the peak. Two antibody cocktails - made by Lilly and Regeneron - have already been approved by the FDA as being safe. When injected, they stop the virus on contact. This prevents disease, death and most likely Long Covid, which can afflict people for months.

And there are at least another 40 antibodies in development. They can be deployed in patients who are doing badly, or soon after infection. Apart from antibodies, there are many other therapies in trials. They are being tried on their own and in combination, and again some remarkable results are emerging. A trial combining Barcitinib (which is anti-inflammatory) and Remdesivir (which kills the virus) saved one third of patients who would otherwise have died.

When we take these three reasons to be cheerful together, the war on Covid-19 therefore looks like this. We have great intelligence to find the enemy in the form of testing. We have an airforce in the form of anti-inflammatory drugs to drop on the enemy, and a ground force in the form of antibodies or anti-viral drugs. And we have vaccine atom bombs to really hit the enemy hard.

So, lift your spirits everyone! This Christmas may be tough. We're not there yet and the coming months will have difficulties. But put on your party hat with washed hands, and make that Zoom call to a loved one you won't see in person. To quote a great Christmas hit, The Power of Love (a force from above) but also the power of science, the greatest force of all, will beat Covid-19 in 2021.

Luke O'Neill is professor of biochemistry in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin