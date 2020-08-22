Three telephone calls sealed Dara Calleary’s fate and ended his short lived career as a Cabinet minister.

The first came not long after Taoiseach Micheál Martin learned about his deputy leader’s attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner the previous evening.

Calleary doesn’t play golf, but attended the dinner which was also honouring former Fianna Fáil minister of State Mark Killilea who is a close family friend.

He knew beforehand, and when he got there, that it was a bad idea to attend a dinner for 80 people hours after he signed off on rule insisting no more than six people should be at such gatherings.

Micheál Martin was naturally furious when he spoke to his Agriculture Minister early on Thursday evening. What was he thinking? Why would he feel it was okay to got into a room with 80 other people - mostly current or former politicians - after he had just imposed strict new restrictions on the rest of the country? Calleary didn’t have any answers. He was embarrassed and had no real explanation, other than he felt he owed it to the Killilea family to show up.

Read More

As more details of the golf tournament and dinner emerged, the more anger grew among a public who have been forced to live under the cloud of Covid for five months.

People were furious that a Government minister who drafted the restrictions which grinded society to halt was flouting the rules they were expected to observe.

Late on Thursday evening, Calleary and Martin spoke for the second time. The Taoiseach was clear about his position at this point. He told his minister he was worried that if he remained in his position, it would severely damage the government’s messaging on the coronavirus.

Only a few days earlier, Martin was criticising a Dublin City Centre bar after images appeared on online of clear breaches of social distancing. So how could he stand over the behaviour of his deputy leader at an event which was also clearly a breach of the rules?

The fact is he couldn’t - and it was clear to Calleary after that phone call what Mr Martin’s view was when he hung up.

Calleary slept on it, or at least tried, and kept in contact with his advisers and close associates.

Expand Close Seamus Woulfe. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seamus Woulfe. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

But he knew what he had to do, and early on Friday morning he called Mr Martin to tender his resignation.

In his letter he said: “The overriding objective of this government is to protect our people against Covid-19. It’s destructive path has left grief and illness across our island.

“There has been a major national effort to do this since March and people are making huge sacrifices and suffering economic loss to do this,” he added. He said his attendance at the event has “undermined that effort” and that this was “certainly never intended to be the case”.

“I reiterate my apology to the people of our island. Their work and their commitment in this great effort has been immense,” he added.

Calleary was always going to feel the brunt of the public’s ire given his position at Cabinet and his influence over the decisions that have resulted in the measures which have forced people to cancel christenings, confirmations and other gatherings. But others were in the room too - including EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe and former RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke. There were also plenty of current and former politicians mingling with colleagues who had turned into lobbyists.

There have been lots of apologies - but Calleary is the only attendee who has received any significant punishment.

Given the public hurt this has caused, it is hard to believe people will be satisfied with one person out of 80 losing their job.