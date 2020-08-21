| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three phone calls sealed Calleary's fate - hard to believe public will be satisfied with just one person out of 80 losing their job

Philip Ryan

Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Close

Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Three telephone calls sealed Darragh Calleary’s fate and ended his short lived career as a Cabinet minister.

The first came not long after Taoiseach Micheál Martin learned about his deputy leader’s attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner the previous evening.

Calleary doesn’t play golf, but attended the dinner which was also honouring former Fianna Fáil minister of State Mark Killilea who is a close family friend.