Thoughts of life and death in quarantine

Miriam O'Callaghan

Miriam O'Callaghan, in Florence, says now is the time for us to ask some uncomfortable questions about Covid-19

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Last week saw a quiet death. A song-thrush taken by the cat died, warm in its rescue-box, in a dawn it saw but did not announce.

It was last Tuesday, the start of the third week of Italian quarantine, where, in the hills, the first light seems to amplify the birdsong, the city no longer stirs at the peal of the bells below. Over time, the quarantine silence has deepened, broken only by the sirens of the ambulances, the pots and pans beaten at noon, the national anthem blasted at 6pm, as people stand on their balconies, reeling from the abattoir figures of the daily press conference.

But at over 14,000 deaths, it seems the Slaughterer God might be appeased. At last, in Italy, Covid-19 is starting to peak. The storming of waiting rooms, wards, sub-ICUs, acute-ICUs by the gasping and suffocating is easing. The plateau is being reached. Across the north, doctors hope they are reaching the time when the unspeakable they have spoken to patients, families, each other, will be consigned to the past in its degrees: perfect, historic, remote.