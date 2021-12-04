Those who complain about showing a Covid passport on a phone don’t know what real inconvenience is

We’re slowly getting used to it. Check after check as we weave our way through the Christmas market and festive attractions.

Many people feel it’s too much of a restriction on civil liberty to have to show proof of vaccination before buying a drink but most are happy to make every effort to keep us all as safe as possible.

When people complain I wonder if most of them are too young to remember the ring of steel around Belfast. It wasn’t unusual to find yourself spending an hour sitting in the traffic as the UDR seemed to check every licence that was ever issued.

Then, after parking where you weren’t at risk of getting your car either stolen or damaged in a controlled explosion you’d have to show the contents of your pockets and bags to a burly bloke in a black cap who would then frisk you before allowing you into the shopping area.

Having negotiated the turnstiles that gave you access to Royal Avenue another guy would scan you with an item not unlike Miss Helen’s magic mirror before you had the pleasure of entering a shop.

By the time you had done all this it was nearly time to go home. Those who complain about showing a mobile phone to a door supervisor don’t know what real inconvenience feels like.

None of us like being delayed and we especially detest the idea of being turned away. There are however times when we find ourselves with the wrong pass or an invalid ticket or maybe no pass or no ticket at all.

Many years ago it happened to me in Dublin. I was with cameraman Steve Hanley filming a story for UTV when we became aware Nelson Mandela was staying in a nearby hotel.

Sometimes security can be so tight those in charge presume no one would dream of breaching it. With that in mind we walked up to the front door and with an air of confidence and our fingers firmly crossed I said to the head of security, “We’re here to interview Mr Mandela, I’m so sorry we’re running late.”

I will never forget the reply. “He’s with U2 at the moment but there they are now.” Within seconds we were in the company of Bono, The Edge, Quincy Jones and Nelson Mandela. Not bad for having no pass and slightly easier than getting a drink at the City Hall.

My other moment of barefaced delight was experienced across in England at the Newcastle United football stadium. I had just arrived in the city for the first time and decided to amble up to St James’s to sample the match day atmosphere.

As usual the match was sold out and as I didn’t have a ticket I was about to walk back into the city when a chap using a wheelchair asked in a rich Geordie accent what sounded like, “Hey mate, will ye gee us a poosh.”

I was only too happy to help and pushed the chair to a special entrance where there was additional access. When the gate opened I was about to leave go off the chair but I decided to continue pushing and the gate automatically closed behind us.

Not only was I in the stadium but I was standing behind the goals as the first shot cannoned off the crossbar. I was now a wheelchair assistant to a bloke I’d never seen before but I also had one of the best seats in the ground.

Sometimes the best approach is the simple approach. That’s certainly the case in this current crisis. Get the jabs and get the passport. If we need a few more jabs we can line up for those as well. We can update the passport and flash the phone to open the doors back to a normal way of living.

Frank presents U105 Phone In Monday-Friday from 9am-noon.