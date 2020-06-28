| 10.9°C Dublin

Those trapped in poverty must not be forgotten as economic recovery begins

Tricia Keilthy

Life on the margins: In 2018, 40pc of those living below the poverty line were experiencing enforced deprivation, which means going without basics such as nutritious food or adequate heat. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie Expand

As the new Government takes over, the consequences arising from the Covid-19 pandemic continue to unfold.

The latest unemployment figures put into sharp focus the seriousness of the socioeconomic implications of the crisis.

The data from the CSO shows a small reduction in the Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate in May, but a record-breaking 26pc of the Irish labour force are now out of work.