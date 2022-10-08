There are no words which can convey the sheer horror of what has happened at Creeslough in north-west Donegal, which had its heart and soul ripped from it yesterday.

It is a spectacular location, more a little village than a town, where modern small businesses have sprung up over the years, nestled among the beautiful landscape of bogland dotted with cattle and heather, framed by the flat-topped silhouette of Muckish, white tipped in winter. It has never lost its sense of community. For years, our childhood holidays took us there and the surrounding areas of Dunfanaghy and Downings, where we paddled in freezing clear water in Sheephaven bay, and drank Football Specials afterwards in a local pub. Simple yet lovely holidays in ordinary towns with wonderfully kind people. Donegal has an easiness about it, where time is relaxed and the people are comfortable with neighbours and visitors alike. Perhaps it is because it is full of little communities who have seen the brunt of emigration to Scotland in places scarce of work, that those left behind cemented bonds of friendship and look after each other as if they were their own.

All of this makes what happened in Creeslough yesterday so dreadful. A small ordinary town on an ordinary day when people were going about their business in the crisp Autumn sunshine, collecting pensions and children from school, and hanging up washing, and doing their lotto, and shopping for dinner, and petrol and then…devastation doesn’t cover it.

People leave St Michael's Church Creeslough after a Mass as emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

People leave St Michael's Church Creeslough after a Mass as emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

Donegal is so peaceful that the noise of the explosion was confusing and incongruous to locals who arrived on the scene to find something that they should never have to see. Whole chunks of walls ripped asunder, revealing the day-to-day lives of the people living in the apartments above Lafferty’s filling station. Pictures still hanging on remaining walls. Beds and wardrobes and side units looking like dolls-house furniture. Cars crumpled like concertinas under piles of rubble and mangled metal. Images so shocking in nature that it is impossible for a community and those who are fond of it, to take in.

The helplessness felt by those in the immediate vicinity who searched amid the rubble before rescue services came, and who gathered at the town throughout the night, is palpable to those of us who are looking on through social media, or watching the death toll climb on the news. No words can convey the grief of a nation who understands that the loss felt in a rural town is incalculable. That those who helped were not just neighbours, but frantic friends. That in a town with a population of 400, everybody knows everybody, and few will be unaffected.

Already, the community has sprung into action, finding practical ways to help, to do, to be. Mass to offer comfort. Scoil Mhuire opened its doors to allow people to congregate while waiting on worse news. Neighbours cooked food for rescue workers and journalists, and thanked those who had travelled to stand helplessly at cordons, where they could do little but offer sympathy.

The entire country is captivated with Creeslough precisely because they understand the scale of what is unfolding, and the sorrow of the families of the deceased; rippling through the town, the county and the country. The transference of pain and grief is tenfold because we all feel the fragility of life, and how, when it is taken from people in extraordinary circumstances while going about their ordinary business, it is all the more upsetting.

For now, all we can do is wait, and pray, and offer condolences, help and thoughts as the town comes to terms with the scale of the tragedy and recover their dead. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.