Thomas Harris: 'If he plays a clever game for early election, Corbyn could soon have the keys to No10'

Independent.ie

Jeremy Corbyn's quickest route to Downing Street is an early election, not a second referendum. It's a frustrating time to be a Labour MP. When is it not, you may respond. But as the British government gives every appearance of suffering a breakdown and Theresa May's career seems to be hanging by an ever-fraying thread, the opposition benches must surely be wondering what might have been.

