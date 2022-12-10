This unfolding mortgage scandal of the Central Bank’s making has all the hallmarks of another crisis

It is an unfolding scandal and responsibility for it lies directly with the Central Bank.

Some 100,000 mortgage holders have been thrown to the wolves, and regulators cannot say they did not see this coming.

Each time there was a large sale of a bundle of residential mortgages, there were multiple warnings there was an urgent need to regulate the vultures that make the decisions about rates.

The fear was that there was nothing to stop them from repeatedly pushing up rates. But calls for the regulation of vulture funds have been ignored.

People whose loans were sold to vulture funds were repeatedly told by the Central Bank, senior politicians and the Department of Finance that they would retain their original terms and conditions.

And the Central Bank told the Oireachtas Finance Committee at one stage: “When a loan is sold, the relevant Irish and EU consumer protections continue to apply. In other words, there is no reduction in the consumer protection rules for borrowers if their mortgage is sold.”

Now it is clear people whose mortgages were sold to vultures – with the loans now managed by credit servicers – have been cast aside and are now suffering for it.

Exactly as predicted, as soon as the ECB reversed its policy of a decade and started increasing rates, the vulture fund suits who make the decisions on rates for the mortgages they have bought, started raising rates by far more than ECB rate increases. All while denying the borrowers the option to fix their rate.

And no one can complain that this could not have been seen coming – a previous Central Bank governor was aware of this problem back in 2015, pointing out that there may be a need to limit variable rate rises on loans that are sold.

Funds that owned the mortgages would not restrained in hiking rates because they would not competing for new business, then governor Patrick Honohan said.

That is just what is happening. A copy of a letter to a person whose mortgage is managed by Start Mortgages says the rate is going to 7.09pc. This is three-and-a-half times the ECB rate – and this is before the ECB moves again next week.

Another borrower has told of how his monthly repayments have gone from around €200 a month to €700 a month.

Any people who had managed variable LTV rates with Permanent TSB have now lost them – which has surprised these people no end.

Many of these people are the most vulnerable of borrowers, whose loans were sold because they have had trouble meeting payments in the past.

And personal insolvency practitioners (PIP) said that some of the rate rises being pushed through by vultures were so high that they would force those who had a completed court-approved personal insolvency arrangement to default.

Leading PIP Mitchell O’Brien, of IRS Ireland, said the law would need to be changed to allow for a second application for a personal insolvency arrangement.All of this has the makings of a new mortgage crisis.

The Central Bank and the Department of Finance were asked what they are going to do to deal with this unfolding crisis.

They were also asked if they accepted responsibility for this unfolding scandal affecting 100,000 people, and asked whether the situation would inevitably lead to mass arrears and an eventual taxpayer-funded bailout.

The Central Bank did not directly answer any of these questions. The Department of Finance did not respond.

The Central Bank said it could not comment on its supervisory engagement with any individual firm.

It added: “More generally, the Central Bank expects all regulated entities to take a consumer-focused approach in respect of any decision that affects their customers (existing and new) and communicate clearly, effectively, and in a timely manner with all customers.”

It said that where a mortgage was fully performing, customers were entitled to switch their mortgage to another provider at any stage.

The Central Bank said that if a borrower was co-operating with the terms of an alternative repayment arrangement and the loan was sold, the new regulated entity, or the credit servicer, could not unilaterally change the payment arrangements agreed between the borrower and the original lender.

It also said all regulated entities must also consider the impact of their decisions on vulnerable customers and provide the assistance necessary.

So it seems nothing is happening at the moment to deal with a situation which is turning into another mortgage mess.