This time the risk of a no-deal calamity is far more real as furious Brussels plays hardball

The EU will play hardball with Boris Johnson - and Brussels is serious about international legal action.

That takes us some distance further towards a no-deal outcome - with a return to the brinksmanship which characterised much of 2019. Yet the sadder part is that this time the risks, not least because of repetition, are far more real.

All levels of the European Union are united in fury at Johnson's bid to break the Withdrawal Agreement - including guarantees of the special trade status for Northern Ireland which avoids a return of the Border on this island.

The threat of international legal action against the London government may to the ordinary citizen seem a little exaggerated. In the first place such processes take a long time, and offer no timely remedies to avoid a no-deal calamity at the end of this year, costing tens of thousands of Irish jobs, among more widespread consequences across the EU.

For another thing, since the UK is three-quarters-way out the EU gate, how real is a threat of international legal action - including an EU Court of Justice case?

Comparisons with an errant absconding schoolboy, discounting disciplinary threats from the headmaster whom he sees as history, spring to mind.

But the Johnson happy-go-lucky runaway schoolboy analogy, while understandable for obvious reasons, is also entirely misplaced. One senior Brussels diplomat quickly scotched the "home-free schoolboy analogy" in three simple sentences.

"The European Union is a community based on law. One member state, albeit a very difficult member state and on the point of leaving, cannot be allowed to just willy-nilly break an international treaty. Talk of legal action is serious and a signal to everyone, including the United Kingdom, that we take all this very seriously," one senior EU official told the Irish Independent.

But it is equally clear the EU is not going to allow Johnson "an internal British propaganda coup". Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier kept his post yesterday at the conclusion of round eight of struggling talks with his London counterpart David Frost, on a future EU-UK trade deal in a post-Brexit world.

This happened as another EU emissary hit London via the Channel Tunnel. Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic met UK Brexit minister Michael Gove to convey the EU's dismay at developments. There followed a very rare hard-hitting statement from the entire Commission threatening legal action against London.

But the Brussels view is also that parallel talks on a trade deal will continue. Johnson's latest gambit, however, clearly militates seriously against his stated goal of getting an EU-UK trade deal comparable with that given Canada. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is right to assert that a no-deal end to all of this is increasingly likely.

It is clear Johnson, in serious trouble over the mishandling of Covid-19, is trying to pivot back to the safer domestic political ground of Brexit. He affects to be ready to go for "no-deal" - blamed on Brussels - which might not be too noticeable among the other coronavirus economic fallout.

The domestic criticism from eminent lawyers and former PMs Theresa May and John Major is being discounted as predictable. But he cannot shake criticisms - augmented by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi - that other future trade deals are unlikely if London now breaks the terms of a partially concluded EU deal.

Many see Johnson's move as an attempt to put pressure on the EU to concede ground. But this will not succeed.

The reality is that Johnson himself negotiated the current deal 11 months ago - with a lot of help from then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. He later rammed it through the London parliament without too much scrutiny and vaunted it to voters in last December's successful general election as "oven-ready".

Now he is suddenly saying the Withdrawal Agreement - which entered into force on January 31 last as the UK left the EU on a political level - is deficient. He is even trying to say he did not understand it last autumn and winter as he signed it and put into force.

Surely that is a resigning issue of itself. It puts Johnson in the fool or knave bracket. It will be hard for him to back down once more.

EU ambassadors were circulated with a briefing document which outlined grounds for legal action against London. It stipulated that the EU Commission had four years to take action for alleged breaches of the Withdrawal Agreement during the current interim period.

That could be either before the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg or an independent panel of arbitrators.

Both options could lead to heavy fines against the UK.