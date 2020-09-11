| 12.1°C Dublin

This time the risk of a no-deal calamity is far more real as furious Brussels plays hardball

John Downing


Hard talk: EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier leaves EU House in London yesterday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Expand

Hard talk: EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier leaves EU House in London yesterday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The EU will play hardball with Boris Johnson - and Brussels is serious about international legal action.

That takes us some distance further towards a no-deal outcome - with a return to the brinksmanship which characterised much of 2019. Yet the sadder part is that this time the risks, not least because of repetition, are far more real.

All levels of the European Union are united in fury at Johnson's bid to break the Withdrawal Agreement - including guarantees of the special trade status for Northern Ireland which avoids a return of the Border on this island.