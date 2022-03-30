| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This is my second bout with Covid but a lot has changed since the first scare – the main thing being vaccines

Sinead Ryan

Empty streets in Dublin during last year's lockdown this time last year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Empty streets in Dublin during last year's lockdown this time last year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Empty streets in Dublin during last year's lockdown this time last year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Empty streets in Dublin during last year's lockdown this time last year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Well, I have the dreaded lurgy.

It’s the second time round and I’m grand, thanks for asking.

Related topics

More On Leo Varadkar

Most Watched

Privacy