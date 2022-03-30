This is my second bout with Covid but a lot has changed since the first scare – the main thing being vaccines

Well, I have the dreaded lurgy.

It’s the second time round and I’m grand, thanks for asking.

The first time I succumbed was at the very start of Lockdown #1. You’ll recall we were all scared out of our wits by Leo channelling his inner Morgan Freeman in Washington. We had no idea what this awful virus could do, but we knew it could kill. We still know it can, of course, but we also know it probably won’t.

My reaction then and now is different. At the end of March 2020 my sense of taste went immediately; it was the only symptom for 24 hours. It was weird, uncomfortable and a bit chilling. We weren’t thinking it was “just the flu” back then; it was a sinister disease and body bags piling up in Italy – then Spain did nothing to quell that view.

It was horrific – no need to remind anyone of that. To even say you had Covid was to invite shock. Three of us came down with it, and since there was nowhere to go, we circled around each other for a fortnight, carefully monitoring symptoms, disinfecting surfaces and each other. PCR tests were only just getting off the ground, there were no antigen tests, we weren’t expected to wear masks and everything was closed anyway. We lived in fear.

I continued to work, because I could and we waited it out. Groceries got dropped off by Son #2, people phoned to commiserate and in all my friend groups I was the first to “get it”. We hadn’t heard of Zoom back then and guards were on the streets stopping people from going anywhere (even now, that sounds like an unbelievable thing to me).

This week, this time, it’s a bit of a pain pivoting some in-person work. I’ve had to reschedule a couple of things, move them online and cancelled dinner with a friend. No big deal. Nobody batted an eyelid, save to ask how I was feeling. In fact, at the moment, it seems counting the people who don’t have Covid would be easier.

The game-changer, of course, was the arrival of vaccines and I thank science every day that I’m among the most protected on the planet. This was always going to be the difference in how the pandemic played out, and we cannot take for granted that we were going to get here. I’ve been listening back to some early interviews with experts (who would become celebrity virologists – which I bet they didn’t reckon on), and they were dancing nervously around the topic of vaccines.

Honestly, the truth was they simply didn’t know if one could be generated, never mind in a timeframe before millions died.

So it strikes me now, we really must change the advice on isolating. Employers cannot continue to have chunks of staff out constantly as we “live with Covid”.

Two years ago we didn’t believe worse things than Covid would hit the world. We were wrong. If we’re living with Covid, let us do so with sensible precaution: bring back masks indoors and on transport, give annual boosters and you turn up for work unless you feel too sick to do so.