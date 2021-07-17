This half-life zombie existence is no way for the party to end its days

“Round the decay / Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare / The lone and level sands stretch far away.” When Shelley penned those lines in Ozymandias as a warning to the mighty that all things pass, he would not have assumed they might apply to an Irish political party. Yet for Fianna Fáil, the sentiment seems apt.

Struggling in the polls and reeling after a humiliating by-election, the party is at a crossroads. But as late as January last year before the general election, pundits were predicting it would win a minimum of 60 seats, maybe more. An uninspiring, cautious and, quite frankly, boring campaign changed that: it finished with 38.

Micheál Martin and his team will no doubt say they have seen this before. He took over the party on the eve of its worst election in its history in 2011 when everyone blamed it for everything. He saw it becalmed for years before the situation improved in 2014 and 2016. Martin is almost solely responsible for saving Fianna Fáil in these years from the clutches of outdated conservatism, particularly in referendums where the party could have been badly offside with the views of the vast majority of the population. It seemed the old pragmatic republican Fianna Fáil was safe.

Things are different now. Martin is a decade older and time isn’t on his side. This latest poll collapse is from a position of much softer support. Fianna Fáil was the largest opposition party back then and Sinn Féin was not in a position to threaten it.

For decades, Fianna Fáil dominated and could adapt to situations. The late Dick Walsh said that its survival “bewildered its opponents and amazed its friends”. But that was because the movement had an identity. Those inside the party had a strong sense of what it was. Fianna Fáil was “Ireland itself in microcosm”. It was Seán Lemass who insisted it be “the republican party”. Members always valued that title: republican.

Pat Rabbitte once pointed out that it was a challenge to get people who ‘think Labour’ to vote Labour and that was largely due to the powerful influence of Fianna Fáil in working-class areas. Again, you can disagree, but the party valued its ability to reach to the left when necessary. To be the party of the ordinary man and woman. Take the words of one of its modern heroes, Brian Lenihan Sr: “The image of Fianna Fáil as a party of the right is far removed from the reason it was founded and the current reality of where it draws its support.” Lenihan argued for a recasting of politics with Fianna Fáil closer to Labour and organised as a social democratic party.

So members identified with that sense of self even if those outside disagreed. In later years, it was obvious to members and Fianna Fáil voters that peace in Northern Ireland would come under the party. It was sounder on the national question. Of course, it got a ceasefire and brought Sinn Féin in from the cold. Of course, the ceasefire collapsed during a brief Fine Gael spell in government. Of course, when Fianna Fáil returned it was reinstated and agreement reached. Yes, Fianna Fáil was hurt by later Sinn Féin attacks, but that was more astonishment that Sinn Féin might support Fine Gael rather than get along nicely with the party that had helped them most.

Election results come and go. The reaction to election results, however, can be lasting. In the shocked aftermath of the 2020 election, given its tendency to at least claim republican and left-wing ideals, it was obvious that Fianna Fáil had to talk to Sinn Féin. Perhaps it would demand the post of Taoiseach over a party with no government experience.

Perhaps justice and finance would go to Fianna Fáil, but Sinn Féin could have the roles it cared about such as health and housing. Perhaps a guarantee would be needed that there would be no IRA activities or mentions. If all of that was too much for Sinn Féin, then it could walk and then and only then could Fianna Fáil do a reluctant deal with Fine Gael.

However, the leadership was afraid. What if Sinn Féin didn’t walk? What if they did to Fianna Fáil what Fianna Fáil did to Labour in 1992 and made an offer they couldn’t refuse? Martin and some close to him seem to have a definite ideological block with Sinn Féin. They were scared of ending up in government with the party so they didn’t even try talking. A fateful deal was done with Fine Gael, who had to be forced into government and was at its most unpopular.

Time is running out

The problem is simple. How can you sing Kevin Barry and Legion of the Rear Guard if you are now in government with Fine Gael and regard them as a much better option than Sinn Féin? Fine Gael is now more comfortable talking border polls and running in elections up North than Fianna Fáil.

So what to do? Fianna Fáil must recover its soul. It must be true to what voters thought it once meant to them, at least. It cannot be close to Fine Gael. That has never been its home and if it stays there, it will join them.

The problem is Martin is the most experienced leader they have. They must wonder if the base is still there. Time is running out and people move on. Martin cannot break from Fine Gael now as he is tied into this deal. But the only way Fianna Fáil can recover is to find new friends; to demonstrate that it is still an alternative to Fine Gael government, that Fianna Fáil is still relevant and could form a government elsewhere. An option for the electorate that is not tied to Fine Gael.

Its current half-life zombie existence is no way for such an illustrious movement to end its days. Many would prefer it gone than see it die a slow death. As it languishes within the ruins of its once glorious past, those lone and level sands are in very real danger of engulfing it.

Johnny Fallon is strategy director at Carr Communications and is a former member of the Fianna Fáil national executive