This drawn-out waiting game is helping no-one — the Government needs to agree on an emissions target for farming ASAP

Last year the Government published its Climate Action Plan, which stated that agriculture would have to reduce its emissions by between 22pc and 30pc.

But, as the time draws closer to setting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, the pressure on the agricultural sector is mounting for its target to be closer to 30pc rather than 22pc.

Hopes of a target being set for the sector before the Dáil’s summer recess are fading, which isn’t good for the sector. Working in limbo is difficult, and prolonging the decision only serves to shorten the time-frame left to achieve the targets.

However, the finger-pointing and blame game being directed by some at agriculture will achieve little.

The Irish agricultural sector is very good at producing food, and no one is saying it should come at any cost. But putting farmers out of business would have a serious knock-on effect on the wider economy, especially in rural Ireland.

The agri-food sector is Ireland’s oldest and largest indigenous industry, accounting for 38pc of total indigenous exports and over 60pc of indigenous manufactured exports.

It is also a big employer, especially outside the major cities, and talk of Just Transitions doesn’t wash with those who would be directly impacted.

Yes, the sector must step up and do its part, but how big a part that is remains to be decided.

And, as every TD — rural or urban — knows, their future lies in the public vote in the ballot box. Hurting the rural voter in their pocket will only end in tears for those elected by the same voters.

However, the future of rural Ireland and the driving force behind its income may come down to the art of politics, when Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan actually do agree on a figure for the sector.

Either way, the sooner a decision is made, the sooner the agri-food sector can look at implementing the changes needed to make a difference.