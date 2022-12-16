This Christmas, give thanks for the animals on the land and the farming families who tend them

Christmas is almost here. On our farms , right around the country, animals are inside. And the slatted sheds of rural Ireland become our own Bethlehem .

Christmas on the farm takes so many different shapes and sizes. I’ve been finishing a new book the last few weeks and it has got me thinking about farming and Christmas and all the joys that go with it.

Between the fresh straw bales and the early calves in the creep, there is a sense of newness in the air. Our sheep are not yet ready to lamb so are out in the fields. I walked up to see my flock this week to check that all was well.

They were like great white clouds lost in the freezing fog, not minding the weather at all. Not rattled by it. Sheep know harsh weather on the hills and mountains. They are made of sterner stuff than us.

Christmas is a time of giving. A time when our friends and neighbours gather. You never know when you might need a neighbour in this farming life and so often they are a font of wisdom and good advice.

Christmas makes me think of our calves. They come with the season – some big, some small. They hold our intimate lives with them.

When a calf is born on our farm we light a candle and take down our worn and broken statue of St Francis, the patron saint of animals.

We have been doing this since I was a boy and it is the same statue, though through years of working overtime for us he’s seen better days.

Winter on the farm is a time of foddering. We feed silage made in the summer to the cattle. On our farm, it is round bales. Bales wrapped in black plastic. There is a smell to the silage that makes me think of home.

John Connell on his farm near Ballinalee, Co Longford. Photo by Frank McGrath

John Connell on his farm near Ballinalee, Co Longford. Photo by Frank McGrath

The weanlings are being fattened in the lower shed and the cows are in the upper shed. For seven years we have kept sheep. At first, it was hard work, for we did not know the ways of sheep but then, like all things, we learned. The first few years we lambed around Christmas, too, so I have spent Christmas Days in the sheep shed tending to a ewe or a lamb or indeed had triplets with a bottle.

On the cold days, I go for a walk or a run in the countryside in winter. It is a break from work. Some days when I am feeling up to it, I run up to Cairn Hill, the highest point in the county. It is a sacred place where many the people of the parish gather to walk in the mornings. It does me good. It does us all good.

I’ve been thinking about farming a lot these last few weeks. Maybe it’s because it can be so removed from my urban friends’ lives. They don’t know what a breech birth is, or a section on a cow.

'A farmer's Christmas is a special one'

'A farmer's Christmas is a special one'

Yet eating is an ecological act. To drink milk, to eat cheese, to enjoy a lamb cutlet. It’s all an agricultural act.

The furore over the live animal crib in Dublin this year made me realise that for the greater part of society their lives are removed from the lives of animals, save a pet, and yet only a few generations ago many urban of citizens were arguably country people, rural people who knew the value of a pig or a cow and all the joys and sorrows that came with it.

I think the live animal crib in Dublin got people thinking about the need to have animals in our lives and the ability to say thank you to brother lamb and sister donkey who are part of the family of humanity. That might sound like a strange thought that they are part of the family of humanity but we domesticated sheep and cattle 10,000 years ago. They have been with us for millennia.

I like to think about animals and write about them. From cows to sheep to fish, they fascinate me because they give and give to us, and ask so little in return. A field of grass, a bale of hay or silage in winter, some nuts or grain when they need protein or energy. In return, we get so much.

This Christmas I’ll be thinking of many things, the coming of my own baby in the new year and the next generation to work the land. Farming won’t make one rich but it will provide a life and part of a living.

The animals were among the first witnesses to the arrival of Jesus all those years ago. They were part of his travelling family.

Author John Connell pictured at the family farm in Ballinalee, Co Longford. Picture: Damien Eagers

Author John Connell pictured at the family farm in Ballinalee, Co Longford. Picture: Damien Eagers

I think, in ways, maybe beyond what we can know, that perhaps the animals sense something different about us too at Christmas. The excitement we have, the want to celebrate the season. Maybe I am wrong but they are smarter creatures than we give them credit for.

So for those who walk the land and those who will visit the family farm this Christmas, I hope you can enjoy the industry that made and fed this land for so long.

A farmer’s Christmas is a special one. We will no doubt have St Francis on the dining-room table in our home looking out for the new life that will come in the days of good cheer.

It’s time to remember the importance of our farming families in a nation that does farming so well.