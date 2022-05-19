Thinking of giving up on red meat to help your health and the planet? Think again

The more I look under the plant food bonnet, the more I feel we’re being misled about the environmental and health benefits of giving up meat. In the weeks before Easter, I was gathering intelligence to build a case for meat, as my daughter gave it up for Lent and I was uneasy she would want to continue.

In the end there was no argument as the urge to tuck into her dad’s spaghetti carbonara was too irresistible. But I’m braced for future debate as, compared with when I was a teen when animal welfare was why I went veggie, today climate change and health reasons have reinforced motivation for young people.

In UCD last month, I was queuing to order my usual – oat milk latte – and noticed no one was opting for ‘normal’ milk.

How ironic, considering all our dairy cows. I asked the coffee lady and she confirmed it was majority plant-based orders.

I was avoiding cow’s milk because plant-based felt healthier for me and the environment. But I’m learning.

In Ireland, agriculture emissions account for about 37pc of our total, so it’s an easy target for those who are anxious about the environment. Yet we don’t have heavy industry, which is why it is proportionately higher than that of other European countries.

This 37pc is enough to send you on the oat milk – that is, until you notice there’s sunflower oil and salt in there too.

Emissions are complex. Last week, an article in this newspaper said provisional research from state agency Teagasc indicated methane emissions from dairy cows are prob-ably over-estimated.

I asked Teagasc scientist Dr Laurence Shalloo to explain.

Read More

“Enteric methane emissions for the national greenhouse gas numbers are based on models using default international emission factors, but now we are doing our own research and finding the models are over-estimating,” he said. “Last year’s study showed 18pc less than the models. This type of research is being expanded to look at grass clover, grass quality, as well as grass silage.”

He said that while nobody should condone animal welfare issues, or not be looking at reducing greenhouse gases, a switch from grassland through ploughing up our pasture (to grow plant food) will emit massive amounts of stored carbon emissions.

“Teagasc has laid out technologies to reduce GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions, and these should be adopted. But if you keep with the science, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report states where methane emissions are stable, the warming effect is being over-estimated up to three- to four-fold based on the current methodologies,” he said.

“Because methane is a short-lived gas, in roughly 12 years it is oxidised into water vapour and CO2 and available to be taken up by the plant as part of the photosynthesis process. If methane is stable/declining slightly over a 20-year cycle, again the IPCC reports state that there is little to no additional warming.”

This gave me food for thought. Perhaps I might go back on the cow’s milk and get my calcium naturally.

Then at noon on Monday, on BBC Radio 4, I felt more convinced when I listened to Jayne Buxton talk about her new book on how the anti-meat messaging has become oversimplified.

The Great Plant-Based Con: Why eating a plants-only diet won’t improve your health or save the planet (on sale June 9) put forward a strong argument. I contacted Jayne to find out more.

“I became aware that there was a lot of misinformation showing meat eating in an entirely negative light, so much so that cutting red meat has become a kind of virtue signalling, a get-out clause that allows people to ignore other aspects of their lifestyle,” she said.

“This came home to me when a friend said her family was giving up red meat, because the rest of their life was so terrible – big cars, multiple houses and regular flights – but she didn’t want to give those things up.

“Of course, the ultimate virtue signalling is represented by the head of a well-known airline who said they would not serve red meat on flights. So that’s avoiding 2kg of carbon on a flight that is over 1.6 tonnes of carbon, which is disproportionate beyond belief.

“Let’s say you drive 20km somewhere and back again – that’s 6,200g of carbon. Or maybe you’ve renovated your three-bedroom house. Amortised over 10 years, that’s about 9,000g of carbon per day.

“If you’re doing these things, then saving 2,000g of carbon by cutting out a daily serving of red meat won’t do much.”

She said people don’t make those calculations because the zeitgeist has become so strong.

“We’re being conditioned – sometimes by pretty powerful commercial and political interests – to think the plant-based diet will improve both human and planetary health, and I wanted to equip people to make more informed decisions,” Buxton said.

She said the benefits of a plant-based diet have been exaggerated and the benefits of meat much underplayed, and that utterly false numbers on the environmental impact of farming have gained traction.

“The documentary Cowspiracy (2014), for example, said livestock was responsible for 51pc of all emissions and that number was still being cited by students protesting last year. The global number – 14.5pc – has been well established, yet that false information travelled forward through seven years,” she said.

With climate change anxiety, it’s easy to see how my daughter could get sucked in – and also adding to the allure are influencers posting their vegan smoothie bowls.

But the health benefits are not guaranteed – I started eating meat again when tests showed I was anaemic. And if you are driving to the supermarket, emissions-wise it does not make a difference if you are buying meat or vegan hotdogs.

Perhaps a backlash is needed as we have to be armed with accurate information if we have any hope of reaching our climate targets.