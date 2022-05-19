| 16.7°C Dublin

Thinking of giving up on red meat to help your health and the planet? Think again

Mary McCarthy

Provisional research from Teagasc indicated that methane emissions from dairy cows are probably over-estimated. Photo: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg Expand

The more I look under the plant food bonnet, the more I feel we’re being misled about the environmental and health benefits of giving up meat. In the weeks before Easter, I was gathering intelligence to build a case for meat, as my daughter gave it up for Lent and I was uneasy she would want to continue.

In the end there was no argument as the urge to tuck into her dad’s spaghetti carbonara was too irresistible. But I’m braced for future debate as, compared with when I was a teen when animal welfare was why I went veggie, today climate change and health reasons have reinforced motivation for young people.

