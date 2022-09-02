They may bring joy, but we have to stem tide of high grades and bring forward reform plans

High grades have become the new norm under Norma Foley. But they cannot continue. They may bring joy to many students who get better results today than they would have otherwise, but they are seriously disruptive to the system.

The big dampener will come next week when large numbers of students with high or even maximum points will be in a lottery to get the course of their choice. This is unfair on those who fail to get a place on a course for which they worked hard and which they deserve.

The traditional distribution grade curve has been twisted out of shape over the past three years, and trying to unwind it will be very difficult.

It had been expected that some attempt would be made this year to pull back grades from the very high levels they had reached in 2021 and 2020. But a political decision was clearly taken when the minister gave a firm commitment in February that the 2022 results would be no lower than those of last year.

The exam class of 2022 had successfully argued that even a partial return to the old grades’ distribution was unfair on them. Their education was disrupted by Covid and they would be seriously disadvantaged if they were competing for college places with students carrying inflated grades from the previous two years.

The same arguments will be used by the students taking the Leaving next summer. They will say that not only were they adversely affected by school closures, they had no experience of State exams because their Junior Certificate exam was cancelled.

We’re not the only country with this problem. England also had very high grades in the past two years, but authorities there announced a “glide path” back to a more traditional grade distribution. This year, 36pc of A-Levels were awarded an A or A* compared with 44pc in 2021. The results reflected a “midway point” between 2019 and 2021, which included the boom years for top marks.

There was little enough controversy in England this summer over the distribution of grades, but the UK has a different college application and offer regime than we do. Conditional offers are made on the basis of applicants getting certain results. If they get them, they get

the place.

Read More

In Ireland, offers are made on the basis of demand and supply after the results are issued. For the past two years, the points have been higher than usual, and we can expect the same next week. It will take a political decision to announce – and stick to – a timetable for a return to a traditional pattern of grades. In theory, there is nothing to stop a repeat of February’s ministerial decision next year if the political pressure is too great.

However, it is necessary to stick to a timetable to return to normal if we are to restore public confidence in our Leaving Certificate awards, at home and abroad. Whether we like it or not, that confidence has been dented.

Apart from trying to work back to a more traditional distribution of grades, the minister also has to address the timing of the results, which have run into September for the third year in a row. We are now the laggards of Europe when it comes to issuing results at the end of secondary education.

In the Netherlands, the terminal exam is taken in May and the results are out four weeks later. In Poland and France, they are out at the end of June or early July, while in Spain and Belgium they are out in June.

The comparison was shown in an analysis carried out by the Irish Universities Association, which is critical of what it says is the inordinate amount of time it takes to publish the Leaving Certificate results.

It says the late results (even in a ‘normal’ year) put many Irish students at a disadvantage in terms of making a choice of taking an overseas course or waiting and hoping to get a place in Ireland. And, of course, it puts all first-year Irish students at a serious disadvantage in finding accommodation or making other practical arrangements in an impossibly short time-frame.

One reason the results are so late in Ireland is that we rely so heavily on written terminal examinations, much more so than in many, if not most, other countries in the OECD.

Paul Crone, director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, said there was now a broad consensus that senior cycle reform needed to happen.

“The pandemic has given us an opportunity to explore this theme of what purpose we want our post-primary education system to serve,” he said. After a century of dogmatic rote learning, it was time to bring in 21st-century education. Fundamental skills such as resilience and communication are not captured at present, despite the high value and demand for them in our modern world.

The minister has clearly listened to the calls for change and has announced a series of reforms, but there may be a long road ahead before they are introduced.