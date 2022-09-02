| 13.7°C Dublin

They may bring joy, but we have to stem tide of high grades and bring forward reform plans

John Walshe

There may be a long road ahead before we see reform of the Leaving Certificate. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

There may be a long road ahead before we see reform of the Leaving Certificate. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

High grades have become the new norm under Norma Foley. But they cannot continue. They may bring joy to many students who get better results today than they would have otherwise, but they are seriously disruptive to the system.

The big dampener will come next week when large numbers of students with high or even maximum points will be in a lottery to get the course of their choice. This is unfair on those who fail to get a place on a course for which they worked hard and which they deserve.

