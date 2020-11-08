These are truly wondrous days in a world desperate for a sliver of good news

ARTIST AT WORK: John King’s virtuosity at the ‘magic wall’ on CNN was something to behold

In an Applegreen car park off the N11, the kid in the Burger King uniform hands me a Whopper and fries through the car window. He sees I'm looking at CNN on the phone. "Everyone's looking at the election," he says.

It's Thursday afternoon and Trump is struggling like one of those bad guys in the old movies which had quicksand in them - was there anything more satisfying than seeing one of those guys going down in movie quicksand?

Well, there is now.

This unravelling of Trump has been captivating people all over the world - to the extent that there are kids working in a Burger King in south Wicklow shooting the breeze about it.

And it's not because of any obsession with the erosion of checks and balances in the American body politic, it's more important than that. The brutish voice of Trump has embedded itself in the consciousness of world, it is the voice of the abuser who is convinced he will always have more stamina than his victims, that wrong will prevail.

It's a human thing, not just an American political thing, this sense that life is like a proverbial court case in which your opponents can always afford to appeal even your small victories, that they will always ultimately get away with it.

Now, at last, it looked like the remorseless litigant was going to have his case thrown out by a court that even he could not corrupt. For one day at least the little people were going to get the verdict.

And you'll always get a global audience for that - from the United States all the way to a car park in Wicklow, these have been wondrous days in a world desperate for any kind of good news.

"What are you seeing, what are you hearing?" Wolf Blitzer would say to the CNN reporter - and what they were seeing and hearing was mostly uplifting.

White House reporter Jim Acosta, speaking from the press room in which Trump had just made a fantastically graceless speech, was right when he said that Trump sets out to exhaust everyone until they just give up.

But the various secretaries of state who had appeared on TV during the day, reporting the progress of the vote counting, had presented a major problem for Trump - clearly they were the sort of people who really knew what they were doing, who were never going to give up until it was all done, and done right.

Most of them were women too - for Trump, the worst kind.

But as we noted last week, Trump's business model has usually found him losing in reality, but getting what he wants in the alternative universe which he creates by dint of his indefatigable bloody-mindedness.

The verdict in the court of public opinion may have gone against him, forcing him to endure the hell of watching his lead slipping away, powerless for once to collapse the case.

But then we also know that just because there's a barring order, it doesn't necessarily stop the offender from coming around and wrecking the place.

Still, he is clearly a loser, and the multitudes who were loving it will not share the despondency of those who point to the large minority which still voted for Trump.

Strangely I was reminded of our own legendary divorce referendum of 1995, the decisive battle in our little culture war, in which the forces of 'conservatism' were ultimately defeated by a terrifyingly small number of votes.

They were defeated for roughly the same reason Trump went down - the abuse of power as a way of life.

But many still voted for it, because a toxic culture will not be blown away that quickly by the winds of some 'liberal agenda'.

Still they were defeated - and that has made all the difference, and soon the margin didn't matter.

Trump will abuse whatever power is left to him, but he's lost enough of it to make much of the human race feel a whole lot better.

*******

It is always a beautiful thing to see an artist at the peak of their powers, but John King working the "magic wall" on CNN was so ridiculously brilliant it became a political statement in itself - just by rolling through the towns and cities of America at such speed, all night long, he celebrated its insuperable vastness, all that fine energy that not even Trumpism can extinguish.

It was like the Stones doing Route 66 for three days and three nights, if Route 66 also had the low-down on turnout in the battleground states, and how Biden was running it up in Allegheny County.

And yes, I call King an artist because no other description of his performances could convey the level of his virtuosity. You couldn't say he was just a tallyman hitting his stride, a number-cruncher in the zone.

It wouldn't be right to describe him simply as some kind of a 'motormouth', though he rattled through the voting patterns of most of the counties of the United States at such a lick, he did indeed make the acclaimed Jeff Stelling on Sky Soccer Saturday sound like the late Ciarán Mac Mathúna on a particularly chilled-out Sunday morning.

No, there was this transcendental force in the room, this almost incessant monologue which eventually sounded like a kind of free-form poetry, if improvised poetry was good.

But I say that his monologue was 'almost' incessant, because early doors the famed Wolf Blitzer kept breaking in to Kinger's tour de force, alerting him to some boring information which had just arrived - at the time Wolf's interruptions seemed like the scene in which the Dancing Priest ruined that Brazilian runner's chance at the Olympics.

It was driving Twitter crazy, and eventually CNN did the right thing, with the Wolfman dialling it down.

It will be a long way back for Irish-Americans, so many of whom have disgraced themselves by their collaboration with Trumpism - but like Biden himself, Kinger is one of us too, and now we can only pray that he is not overwhelmed by an outpouring of eejitry from the old country.

Paddy did not take responsibility for all the McEnanys and the Conways and the Bannons. We can't turn around now and say that everything's all right, just because Joe finally made it, and John King knocked it out of the park.

But you sense the eejitry is coming for him anyway - stay strong John, my friend, stay strong.

*******

The story that a punter in England had £5m on Trump shone a light on the increasingly parasitical relationship between the gambling corporations and politics - as parasitical as their relationship with almost everything else on earth.

Yet it would be unwise to simply believe this story. There's a chance that the £5m bet was just fake news manufactured by the industry to draw attention to itself.

But we'll go with it anyway, knowing as we do that in one betting office in an affluent part of south Dublin they'd taken more than €20k in bets on the US election.

On the night itself, Trump at one stage was 1/7 favourite, meaning that if you wagered €7, you'd make a profit of €1 - and while the price may not seem overly tempting, it was an invitation for bigger punters to bet the house on Trump, to pick up what seemed at that stage like free money.

Indeed I recall that on the night of the Brexit referendum, you could get 1/7 about Remain - after the polls closed.

Yes, that one swung around a bit too.

Punters are drawn naturally to betting on the likes of Trump or the Tories because they sense there's an edge to be had - if they can't win it, maybe they'll just steal it.

I was nearly going to warn about the corruption of politics by the bookies, but I guess that ship has sailed.