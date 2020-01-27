Theresa Reidy: 'A party's fortunes - and that of its leader - is on the line when camera rolls on TV debates'

This is one of the reasons why there is so much focus on party leaders, and their every utterance and movement. For this election, there are seven party leaders in the limelight and just two of those, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, are deemed to have a realistic chance of becoming Taoiseach. For comparison, about 40pc of voters make their choice based on picking the right person to look after their constituency. There are more than 500 candidates in that category.

The commentariat decreed that Varadkar won the debate on Virgin Media with Pat Kenny last week by a whisker. Martin was deemed to have acquitted himself well but Varadkar edged it. A win is a win but Varadkar needs to maintain this performance if he is to turn the tide back in the direction of his party. Both leaders displayed significant knowledge of policy detail but there was clearly little between them in terms of the solutions.

The past is tricky for both leaders for different reasons. They will be back in the fray tonight for the 'Claire Byrne Live' debate with the leaders of all the small parties represented. The analysis of TV debates tends to draw more from boxing metaphors than the usual language of campaigns. All the emphasis is on who wins and loses, domination in the ring and speculation about knock-out blows.

This really obscures the most important effect of debates, which is they provide crucial information for voters. Many voters don't follow elections closely and often the leaders' debates will provide their main engagement with the election. Election debates reach a large audience and even among those who don't catch the debates themselves, the media build-up and post-debate analysis on traditional and digital media are such that it would be hard not to know they are taking place.

For the party leaders, the debates are crucial to outline their policy agenda. The leaders get to identify their most important policies and these priorities will often trickle down to conversations in homes and workplaces and on the doorsteps with canvassers. Regina Doherty recently said nobody reads manifestos and she was telling the truth. But many watch debates and here the manifestos matter. So what matters: health, housing, pensions - and what are they going to do about it?

In our fragmented party landscape, debates are also crucial to highlight what the likely government options will be. One thing everybody is confident about is that no party will win an overall majority in 2020. Last week, Varadkar opened up the possibility of a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael grand coalition. He wasn't enthusiastic but he put it on the table. It was rejected by Fianna Fáil. Both party leaders were quick to rule out coalition with Sinn Féin.

The debate was used to send this information to voters. It also set the scene for some of the media coverage in the following days. The 'Claire Byrne Show' debate should tell us more about the coalition preferences of the two big parties.

All eyes will be on Eamon Ryan of the Greens. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have suggested a coalition. But it is also likely to be the subject of attention from other small parties on the left which are being squeezed by the mainstreaming of green issues and climate change. The Green Party is now a threat to the electoral fortunes of the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

How do voters evaluate debates? Providing information is the most crucial function but leaders are also being evaluated. Leaders are seeking to persuade voters and some will be more successful than others.

Three things to remember. The first is party affiliation. Voters sitting at home with a clear party preference will usually think their leader was best. The second factor is expectations. Many of the leaders are considered to be excellent debate performers. Mary Lou McDonald is an accomplished performer, Ryan one of the most effective communicators in the Dáil and Brendan Howlin an experienced and wily politician. They will all be expected to perform well and exceeding expectations will be very difficult. In contrast, Enda Kenny was often highlighted as a poor debater and as a result often exceeded expectations. Knowing what the starting expectations of voters is will help explain how voters react. And finally, research tells us that debates reinforce existing views people already have.

Can the debates shift momentum? Debates do matter. Perhaps not in the way they are often set up as an opportunity to inflict fatal injury on an opponent's campaign, but they provide information to voters on policies, coalitions and personalities. Poor performance can see interest slip away but a good performance can put a party right in the spotlight.

Dr Theresa Reidy is a political scientist at University College Cork

Irish Independent