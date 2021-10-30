| 11°C Dublin

There’s nothing about Halloween that excites me. I’m coming to terms with the fact that I’m not sociable

Ciara Kelly

Do you like Halloween? I don’t — don’t @ me. And surely I can’t be alone in this? For me, it’s up there with St Patrick’s Day as a festive holiday that makes me a bit edgy. Some of that’s possibly down to my strong dislike of forced hilarity. I really don’t enjoy the feeling that I’m sort of acting when I’m out in company — but those kind of occasions often require a bit of performing if you’re going to join in with the level of heightened joviality that’s expected.

New Year’s Eve is the epitome of this. OHHH MY GOD!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! Which is why I started staying home on December 31 years ago and now just see family instead — who are, happily, just as dour as I am.

I do much better with low expectations on any given occasion. I like the casual night in a pub where you run into friends and it turns out brilliantly. Give me the kitchen disco that ends up as a wild night dancing along to Spotify and the long wash on the dishwasher ahead of one where you go out with the feeling you’re probably about to have the time of your life.

