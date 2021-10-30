There’s nothing about Halloween that excites me. I’m coming to terms with the fact that I’m not sociable

Do you like Halloween? I don’t — don’t @ me. And surely I can’t be alone in this? For me, it’s up there with St Patrick’s Day as a festive holiday that makes me a bit edgy. Some of that’s possibly down to my strong dislike of forced hilarity. I really don’t enjoy the feeling that I’m sort of acting when I’m out in company — but those kind of occasions often require a bit of performing if you’re going to join in with the level of heightened joviality that’s expected.

New Year’s Eve is the epitome of this. OHHH MY GOD!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! Which is why I started staying home on December 31 years ago and now just see family instead — who are, happily, just as dour as I am.

I do much better with low expectations on any given occasion. I like the casual night in a pub where you run into friends and it turns out brilliantly. Give me the kitchen disco that ends up as a wild night dancing along to Spotify and the long wash on the dishwasher ahead of one where you go out with the feeling you’re probably about to have the time of your life.

But I wonder is it also down to my inner need for order? Halloween is loose! Even as a kid I fretted about trick-or-treating. Who would I go with? What would I wear? When would we go? What if I got lost in the dark? Those childhood worries of what might happen out there at night as the bangers went off all around, created a sense of unease around Halloween that’s stayed with me. Which, in fairness, I accept is maybe the point of Halloween!

As a junior doctor in A&E, Halloween was brutal: Ambulances, fights, burns, accidents, drunks. But even the messiness of it as a parent does nothing for me. Plastic bags full of mushed-up fun-size bars mixed with oddments of nuts and half-opened Celebrations unsettle me in some way. I enjoy it about as much as I enjoy children’s birthday parties. By which, I mean I hate it.

Truth be told, I think it’s also that I like the delicious element of anticipation possibly more than participation. My favourite weekend day is Friday, not Saturday or Sunday. I prefer Christmas Eve to Christmas Day. There’s nothing in the build-up to Halloween that excites me. I tried years ago to find ways to make pumpkin taste nice — but it’s up there with Brussels sprouts as only edible when it you drown its flavour with something actually tasty like cinnamon and sugar (on the pumpkin, not the sprouts). I carved them for years too but the payback of a toothy grin wasn’t really worth having to pull cold fistfuls of seedy slime out of them first.

Maybe it’s just that I’m finally coming to terms with the fact that I’m actually not hugely sociable. That tons of lairy people and big social events aren’t really my bag, and I can only really tolerate a small inner circle. (It’s taken me years to admit that even to myself; it’s a great relief, to be honest.) Or maybe I’m just holidayed out. Christmas, Easter, family summer hols — a whole heap of that stuff falls to Mommy. I’m not sure I want to take on Halloween as well.

I actually think we should bring back Samhain. No traipsing around houses for a sugar overdose. Instead, sitting outside, around a fire, telling ghost stories in the cold night air with only a few turnips for company, straining to hear the spirits as they pass close by the veil between worlds. My inner witch approves.

A second opinion

I won an award recently, National Speech Broadcaster of the Year — I was thrilled but also shocked, because I honestly didn’t believe I would win.

You see, I won it last year too and not only did I think that ruled me out, I realise now that on some level I thought that win was a fluke, or possibly they just gave it to me because they wanted to give it to a woman, or it was Newstalk’s ‘turn’, or something along those lines. I thought last year I’d pulled a stroke of some sort. Deep down, I didn’t really feel worthy of it.

And I never thought I suffered from imposter syndrome. I thought my confidence was pretty rock solid but as sat there and they read out the bronze and then the silver winners and I hadn’t been named, my first thought was that I hadn’t been placed, not that my name hadn’t been called because I had won.

It put me in mind of the fabulous Deirdre O’Kane, who was interviewed in this magazine a couple of weeks ago, saying she finally knows how good a comic she is, at 53 — she wished she’d owned it sooner. I’m thinking we should all channel a bit more Deirdre O’Kane. She is, as ever, dead right.