There’s conscious uncoupling and there’s the Brad and Angelina way

It has been eight years since Gwyneth Paltrow announced her separation from husband Chris Martin as a “conscious uncoupling”. The phrase was not of Paltrow’s invention, but it has stuck hard to her since as a sort of summing up of smug self-importance and a rose-tinted take on separation.

In essence, no one really believed it was possible to put a positive spin on the breakdown of a marriage; the couple were perceived as faking friendliness.

Eight years on, you could take the “conscious uncoupling” as the ultimate effort in fake it until you make it. Paltrow and Martin go for dinner as a foursome with their new partners, holiday together with their teenage children and spend the significant occasions as a family. Maybe it all remains smug and irritating, but who can ever know the truth of what makes a marriage work? No one on the outside can ever know the truth of it. In fact, sometimes that holds for those in the marriage too.

The truth of what happened six years ago on a private jet carrying the then-married Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might be known only to them and their six children, who were also on board. Then again, there may be multiple truths to it, as, in the words of the late Queen Elizabeth, “recollections may vary”.

This is not to say Jolie is lying. This is not to say he didn’t behave as appallingly as she alleges. It is to say we don’t know the truth, but it’s an event that isn’t going away, despite the FBI declining to press charges due to lack of evidence in 2016 and, later, a judge allowing Pitt 50-50 access to their children despite Jolie’s position that he was unfit.

Last week, Jolie filed legal papers in the US in which she claimed Pitt was verbally and physically abusive toward her and more than one of their children on that flight. The papers were obtained by a US publication, and since then, Pitt has issued statements through his lawyer, most significantly saying he will “respond in court” to this latest move.

The detail of what Jolie alleges first had a public airing late this summer as interviews given after either an argument or incident of violence occurred on the plane.

Then Rolling Stone magazine obtained the FBI records, which detailed Jolie’s account of a very drunk Pitt lunging “like he was going to attack” when one of the children called him a “p***k”. Jolie tackled Pitt, allegedly he knocked her backwards, injuring her back and arm.

Pitt allegedly poured beer over her, and there was a reported $25,000 (€25,670) of wine damage to the interior of the private jet. The court papers of last week also included details of Pitt allegedly grabbing her by the head and “choking” one of the children.

It’s worth noting Jolie’s papers were filed as part of a continuing issue around her sale of her part of their shared French chateau and vineyard to a Russian oligarch Pitt has characterised as a “hostile third-party competitor”. The one-time couple had agreed, it has been reported, that they would never sell their share in the property without the other’s consent, but then, you could say, they have likely both broken plenty of promises to one another at this stage. Such is marriage. Such is divorce.

The truth isn’t ours to know. The reality, however, seems to be that this is a broken marriage of extremes. Sources close to Pitt last week alleged his relationship with the children is “limited and strained... because of [Jolie’s] campaign of alienation”.

He’s on one side, and Jolie, who has taken to motherhood with the same all-in approach she brought to her previous phases of hellraising and wearing phials of Billy Bob Thornton’s blood, is on the other, surrounded by her brood. As a family — and they are a family, despite divorce — they couldn’t be farther apart.

Pitt’s lawyer alleged Jolie’s claims are part of a conscious campaign, but it’s hard to square suggestions of a desire to destroy her ex’s reputation with her clearly fierce love of her family. The children no doubt have their own opinions of their father, which we cannot know, but the public playing out of the pains of divorce won’t be doing them any good.

It was also reported last week that Jolie once suggested, in the course of their long-drawn-out divorce, that she and Pitt should refrain from airing their dirty laundry in public.

Then she sold her share of the vineyard. Then he accused her of doing so maliciously. Then she replied, last week, by resurrecting the 2016 flight that, as she frames it, led to her application for divorce five days later.

Is that where it all went bad? Or maybe it was further back, maybe all the way to the days of Team Jolie/Team Aniston.

Pitt’s lawyer said the actor would answer all his ex’s allegations in court.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own something he didn’t do,” Anne Kiley said.

Oddly, six years on, it’s almost the opposite of being “consciously uncoupled”. Jolie and Pitt are divided and yet horribly locked together, with the only undeniable truth being the agony for everyone involved.