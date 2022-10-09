| 10.7°C Dublin

There’s conscious uncoupling and there’s the Brad and Angelina way

Sarah Caden

Former couple could learn from Gwyneth Paltrow and not have the dirtiest divorce Hollywood has seen in a long time

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Expand

It has been eight years since Gwyneth Paltrow announced her separation from husband Chris Martin as a “conscious uncoupling”. The phrase was not of Paltrow’s invention, but it has stuck hard to her since as a sort of summing up of smug self-importance and a rose-tinted take on separation.

In essence, no one really believed it was possible to put a positive spin on the breakdown of a marriage; the couple were perceived as faking friendliness.

