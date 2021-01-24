| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'There will always be an empty space that cannot be filled. It is a heavy burden to carry'

In last week's 'Life' magazine, Marie Sullivan paid a loving tribute to her daughter Arwen who took her own life last year aged 23. Here, Fiona Tuomey, who lost her 11-year-old daughter Milly to suicide in 2016, responds to Marie's interview

UNBEARABLE LOSS: Milly Tuomey died by suicide aged just 11. Expand

Close

UNBEARABLE LOSS: Milly Tuomey died by suicide aged just 11.

UNBEARABLE LOSS: Milly Tuomey died by suicide aged just 11.

UNBEARABLE LOSS: Milly Tuomey died by suicide aged just 11.

Fiona Tuomey

Dear Marie,

We haven't met but we share a pain so deep that it connects us - our beautiful daughters died by suicide.

When I read your article last week I felt as though I had been punched in the guts because I know the visceral physical pain and mental anguish you are feeling.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy