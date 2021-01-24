'There will always be an empty space that cannot be filled. It is a heavy burden to carry'

Dear Marie,

We haven't met but we share a pain so deep that it connects us - our beautiful daughters died by suicide.

When I read your article last week I felt as though I had been punched in the guts because I know the visceral physical pain and mental anguish you are feeling.

My 11-year-old daughter Milly died by suicide on New Year's Day in 2016 while we were sitting downstairs watching a movie. Her 13-year-old sister found her. She was revived by paramedics but never regained consciousness as her brain had been starved of oxygen for too long. We said our final goodbye to her on January 4 when she went to hospital theatre to donate her organs. And that was it: she was gone.

I am sharing this deeply personal story of pain and loss not to shock you, not to add to your pain or compete for sympathy, but to tell you I'm still standing. I'm alive and living, not existing. I have survived and so has my marriage, my family and my love of life.

Am I still grief-stricken? Yes. But how could it be any other way? There is no 'getting over' loss, there are no five stages of grief, no expiration date on sorrow. There will always be an empty space in being that cannot be filled. It is a heavy burden to carry. I did not know your talented, driven, beautiful daughter Arwen, but there were many parallels. Milly's pool of talents overflowed. She played the piano, wrote songs, was sporty, competitive, bilingual, very pretty, had lots of friends, a loving family, was not abused, was not bullied. But she was self-critical, a risk-taker and maybe a bit of a perfectionist.

She suddenly spoke about wanting to die, self-harmed, hated herself, attempted suicide and ultimately died. This all happened within an eight-week period. She never got to see a clinician. She never got a diagnosis.

It is five years now and there is so much that I have learned. I have forgiven myself for not knowing what I know now.

I have learned so much about suicide, the suicidal mind, the complex path that can lead a person to ultimately take their life. The fact that the brain is not fully developed until a person is 25 years old. The fact that 50pc of those who die by suicide do not have mental illness. The subtle and not so subtle signs that can tell us when someone is struggling.

I have taken the courses I wish I had known about before her death - SafeTALK and ASSIST. Both free of charge and ultimately tools that can help you to recognise someone in danger and get them to safety and help.

Like you, Marie, I wanted to find others who had been through this horror and talk to them. Initially I didn't want to live. I wanted to escape the pain but knew I couldn't leave my other daughter alone. I felt trapped into staying alive. Then I went to a support group in the midlands where I met others who were bereaved by suicide. It was a life-changer. I found hope.

What happened after that was a realisation that there were no support groups in Dublin. So I set one up with the help of another bereaved mother who had the skills to run it, Carol Milton. Meeting others who had lost their loved ones - mums, dads, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives, children, grandparents, friends - I came to understand the enormous well of pain that is all around us in Ireland.

I went back to college and earned an MSc in bereavement and loss. I had a purpose and mission and somewhere to pour all the love that I have for Milly into an area that is so overlooked in Ireland: suicide bereavement.

With the help of many wonderful people, HUGG was established as a charity and launched in 2018 on Milly's birthday, February 10. Our mission is simple: to provide information and support to anyone bereaved by suicide. What makes us different is that we are a charity run by volunteers who have all lost a loved one to suicide.

As you said, grief has to be witnessed. But it also has to be understood. People are not comfortable talking about suicide. They don't have the words. They are afraid that talking to a bereaved person can add to their pain. But we know that isn't possible.

HUGG runs peer support groups led by trained volunteers. The groups meet every two weeks for two hours. Since Covid our groups have been meeting via Zoom. We are connected, and we are not isolated in our grief.

We are expanding our reach but it will take time. We have limited resources. We need to keep training new volunteers and working with other organisations so that everyone bereaved by suicide has access to free support.

You can survive losing a child to suicide. You can go on living. You will not be the same person but that doesn't mean you will be a lesser person. By talking with others who understand your traumatic loss you can find your way to live with it - and to understand that the emotions and questions are shared by many.

For every death by suicide up to 135 people are affected. That's 60,000 people who may need support with their bereavement in Ireland, each year. As Maya Angelou said: "When we know better, we do better."

I'm still standing. My name is Fiona Tuomey. I lost my daughter Milly to suicide. HUGG is here for you.

Marie, you are not alone.

www.hugg.ie; info@hugg.ie; (01) 513 4048