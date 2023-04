"Some or all of the following I am guilty of. Midlife additional ear piercings. Liking Taylor Swift. Not knowing when the party is over." Stock image

Some or all of the following I am guilty of. Midlife additional ear piercings. Liking Taylor Swift. Not knowing when the party is over. Liking Harry Styles in a different way to liking Taylor Swift. Tattoos. Wearing trainers as default footwear. Going to see Lizzo. Texting in acronyms.