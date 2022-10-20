| 14.2°C Dublin

There is no way back for Liz Truss. This is as farcical as it ever gets

Tom Peck

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Expand

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

One way you can tell that it hasn’t necessarily been a functional day in Westminster is when it ends with rumours – and we must make clear these are only rumours – that a Tory MP may have been physically attacked by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Before that, the prime minister had forced her own MPs to vote to reintroduce fracking – a direct breach of their own manifesto commitment – or else bring down the government, which 40 of them decided to do anyway, one of her special advisers was suspended, the chief whip, the deputy chief whip and the home secretary all resigned. All of which means there is barely even space to mention the most brutalising session of prime minister’s questions I personally can ever recall, which also featured a double U-turn on the not-exactly-trivial subject of the size of the state pension.

