There is no hope if all we have to look forward to is permanent lockdowns

Colette Browne

Last week, in an address to the Fine Gael parliamentary party, Leo Varadkar said the Irish people would demand an exit strategy if the country moved to Level 5. Well, we're here. Where is it?

The plan, outlined by Micheál Martin on Monday, didn't contain one. In fact, it contained an explicit acknowledgement that we are trapped in an endless cycle of lockdowns until a vaccine is found and becomes widely available.

Mr Varadkar's government accelerated the reopening of the economy during the summer, with the result that most businesses, with the exception of wet pubs and nightclubs, reopened on June 29. The only significant announcement the following month was the publication of the Green List of countries on July 20. At the time, Ireland had one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe, with just three cases per 100,000 people.