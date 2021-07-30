| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There is no good reason for the church to postpone children’s sacraments any longer

Bishop Kevin Doran

Two girls at their first holy communion. Photo: Worytko Pawel Expand
Bishop Kevin Doran Expand

Close

Two girls at their first holy communion. Photo: Worytko Pawel

Two girls at their first holy communion. Photo: Worytko Pawel

Bishop Kevin Doran

Bishop Kevin Doran

/

Two girls at their first holy communion. Photo: Worytko Pawel

As a Catholic bishop, I recognise and appreciate the tremendous work that has been done by public health officials, healthcare professionals and people involved in testing and tracing during the pandemic.

The Catholic Church, in Ireland and universally, has expressed its welcome for the vaccination programme. We have clearly and consistently reinforced public health messaging in and through our congregations.

Catholics, for the most part, understood and supported the public health restrictions and the periods of lockdown and restriction.

More On Roscommon news

Privacy