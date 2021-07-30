There is no good reason for the church to postpone children’s sacraments any longer

As a Catholic bishop, I recognise and appreciate the tremendous work that has been done by public health officials, healthcare professionals and people involved in testing and tracing during the pandemic.

The Catholic Church, in Ireland and universally, has expressed its welcome for the vaccination programme. We have clearly and consistently reinforced public health messaging in and through our congregations.

Catholics, for the most part, understood and supported the public health restrictions and the periods of lockdown and restriction.

Like other sectors in society, we stuck with it because it was for the common good, and particularly for the good of the most vulnerable.

What we do not understand is why, two months after we were finally permitted to return to public worship under carefully developed protocols, the Catholic Church is still being asked by the Government to postpone certain key religious celebrations until further notice, namely first holy communion and confirmation.

Of the seven sacraments of the church, eucharist (communion) and confirmation, along with baptism, are what we refer to as the sacraments of Christian initiation. In other words, these are important moments of new beginning for young people on their journey of faith.

These are also very important celebrations for family and community. For children of school-going age, the sense of belonging to one’s class group is an important element of these occasions.

In all our churches at the moment, it is possible to have congregations of 50 for mass. In the larger buildings, this may extend to a number of pods of 50 people.

Nobody has given me a satisfactory explanation as to why it is a problem if some of those 50 people happen to be receiving communion for the first time.

In our churches, holy communion is distributed by ministers wearing face coverings and using hand sanitiser. Social distance is carefully maintained. We specifically discourage gatherings outside the church building afterwards. Photos are restricted to outdoors only and exclusively in family groups.

Our celebrations of confirmation, as they were last year, are trimmed down to the essentials. Household groups will sit together. People will wear face coverings. The young people will remain in their seats for their anointing with chrism oil by the bishop or parish priest, who wears a face covering and uses a fresh cotton bud rather than his thumb to anoint each candidate.

In the context of the pandemic, it has been acknowledged by politicians of various parties that there is no problem with what happens inside the churches for first communion and confirmation. Rather, some suggest there may be a problem with the social gatherings and parties that take place afterwards.

The difficulty with that argument is that, under government guidelines, both indoor and outdoor dining are now in operation. The guidance for social and family gatherings outdoors and in people’s homes have been significantly relaxed. It seems the Government has no problem with that.

Celebrations of first communion and confirmation involve a significant amount of spiritual and practical preparation on the part of families and parish communities.

The cavalier manner in which we are being asked to postpone these until further notice – while the rest of society is being encouraged to reopen – demonstrates very little understanding or respect for the meaning of church and sacrament, especially in the lives of young families.

In the final analysis, this is advice by government rather than regulation. So, in consultation with senior priests of the diocese, I have decided the sacraments will be celebrated as scheduled for families who wish to proceed. They will comply with all public health regulations for religious services. The mission of the church cannot be put on hold indefinitely.

When we celebrate first holy communion and confirmation in the Diocese of Elphin in coming weeks, we will observe a strict limit of 50, except in the very few churches where pods are legitimately in operation.

I am asking two things of families whose children will shortly celebrate the sacraments.

First, I ask you to help your children to prepare as much as possible as they get ready to receive Jesus in holy communion and to receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit for candidates of confirmation. Make that the focus.

Second, if you choose to have a family celebration afterwards, please keep it simple and pay full attention to the public health guidelines that will help to protect you and your families and friends.

Dr Kevin Doran is Bishop of Elphin