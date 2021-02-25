There is no communion in Covid suffering as ministers pocket six-figure salaries

The Government says it feels our pain, but to many, that’s imposing yet more hurt on red-raw feeling.

Killarney restaurateur Paul Treyvaud delivered an impassioned performance on RTÉ’s Prime Time in conveying his ardent disbelief that the Government has any real sense of the agony.

“It’s like telling a one-legged man that you know what it’s like,” he said. “You don’t – because you have two legs.”

Mr Treyvaud forcefully explained why he has lost all confidence in the Government, but it was the casually-expressed words of sympathy that really got his goat.

He has a point. Leadership attempts at empathy are not insincere, in that they originate from a recognition of how difficult it must be – like a staff officer in the rear coming to realise how these casualty figures must mean it’s anything but pleasant on the front line.

But there can’t be any real communion in suffering, not when Government ministers are chauffeured to work every day and pocket six-figure salaries, soon to be hiked further, while a quarter of the Irish population survives on €350 a week.

The latter deserve better than reaching for a lazy cliche of condolence, just as the phrase “our thoughts and prayers are with you” was once fresh but is now hackneyed, a reflex linguistic emoji.

These things are important when frustrations are such that most of the citizenry exists on a hair trigger, ready to vent volcanically at the slightest provocation.

It is thus almost a provocation in these days not to use genuinely heartfelt words in addressing fellow Irishwomen and Irishmen, as if the mumbled, standard “sorry for your trouble” will suffice.

The Taoiseach was praised for a more meaningful TV speech on Tuesday night. This may have something to do with the fact that he spared us the usual seanfhocal.

We have suffered many cruelties and at least he didn’t tell us in our native tongue that we all live under each other’s armpit, as we already know from close incarceration.

Nor, thankfully, were there any inspiring words from Seamus Heaney. We are all sick, sore and tired of the iconic poet’s work being used in political speeches.

But there were empty phrases about understanding our plight which sent Paul Treyvaud off the deep end and probably had others hurling curses at the TV.

“I know how hard this is,” the Taoiseach said, although he doesn’t really – which is not to say there are not different and heavily weighing pressures on him that the public may not readily recognise. Mr Martin, ever trim, appears to have lost weight in recent weeks and seems more drawn than when he first took office.

“I know the toll that it is having on so many people’s mental health and well-being,” he said. This could have been better phrased. ‘I can only guess the toll,’ would have better conveyed what he meant.

“I know the devastation it has brought to so many businesses and livelihoods.” How about: ‘I recognise and deeply regret the devastation,’ rather than a repeated claim to an imperious knowledge?

But it was all done to set up his pay-off line: “I also know that the end is now truly in sight.” Thus an attempted neat piece of oratory by some anonymous pen may unfortunately have had the effect of making the Taoiseach sound glib and therefore uncaring, when that is not the case.

The public, businesses and employees are not being informed of any plans for reopening, which is now a widespread criticism, and suggests the Government is not keeping up its end of the bargain.

Words matter – even the lack of them. Political messaging improved this week, but still has a long way to go.

Ministers must be ever mindful of their privileged position – which cannot be a permission-slip for administering pats on the head to a deeply wounded public.