There is no bus shortage, rather a biased public transport policy

There is no crisis in school bus transport. There is a fleet of 11.424 buses licensed in the country.

We have enough buses in our fleet to bring children to school, socially ­distanced if required for the older pupils, and to bring passengers to work, shops and colleges, also with social distancing.

As shown in the table, right, policy makers in Ireland serve less than a fifth of the bus fleet because they wish to protect the markets of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann.

Policy works to make life as difficult as possible for the remaining 80pc of the bus fleet.

Change the archaic rules and we will have enough capacity to meet targets for school, work, shopping and all the other uses. We will also have enough buses on the road ­serving these markets and enticing passengers back from cars to buses.

The twin foundations of inland transport policy are that railways are much superior to buses as public transport and that in the inferior bus sector, new entrants must be restricted as much as possible. Buses are bad and the independent bus fleet of 9,214 vehicles is even worse.

The CSO data on journeys by public transport for the week beginning July 12 show that of 1.3m passenger journeys, the bus share was 86pc and the train share was 14pc.

At the low point for both in the week beginning on April 12, the market shares were 5pc rail and 95pc bus. In the week beginning March 1, before Covid struck, there were 4.7m passengers, with an 82pc share for bus and 18pc for train. In 2019, the same market shares applied.

In the allocation of public subsidies and grants, this consumer choice is turned on its head by policy makers with an opposite set of priorities.

For example, in 2016 the shares of passengers carried by bus was 82pc and train 18pc, while the share of subsidies and investment grants paid was train 70pc and bus 30pc.

The train share of subsidies and grants was 3.9 times the train share of passengers. The origins of that policy preference against buses lie in the successful lobbying of the railway sector against bus and truck competition in the early 1930s, with new entrants severely restricted in 1932 and road freight new entrants severely restricted in 1933. The railways were then privately owned.

Banning new bus operators has a peculiar fascination for those who regulate transport. Incumbents gain regulatory capture over those who are supposed to regulate markets in the wider national interest.

An insider/outsider system is developed to keep insider firms in business and keep outsider firms out of the business.

Keeping outsiders out is very rewarding for the insiders. They spend less resources on competing in the market closed to outsiders and spend more resources lobbying for more market exclusivity, more subsidies, more tax breaks and more investment grants.

The structure of the bus sector today reflects policies of removing competition and the resilience of the independent bus sector to overcome hostile regulations. The fleet composition and receipts of subsidies and grants are shown in the table.

Seven out 10 buses in the fleet operate entirely outside the regulatory regime based on individual stage carriage. They operate tours, group travel and excursions. They frequently win awards for the quality of their fleet in tourism.

The poor tourist season is the ideal opportunity to release this largely idle fleet to the wider market, including school and scheduled services for commuters, students and shoppers.

The fleet data in the table contrast the fleet configuration with the subsidy and investment grant allocations by the regulatory authorities.

Overwhelmingly, 99.6pc of bus subsidies and grants go to Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann, which operate 8.8pc and 10.5pc of the fleet respectively, a total of 19.3pc. The independent scheduled bus operators receive 0.4pc of subsidies and grants paid to the sector and provide 11.6pc of the fleet. The independent non-scheduled sector provides 69pc of the fleet and receives no subsidies or investment grants. Allowing this sector to serve the public will release the capacity.

Commercial bus operations in the scheduled sector receive 0.4pc of total bus subsidies and grants and provide 11.6pc of the fleet but are restricted by route licensing.

There are 1,096 vehicles used on a full-time basis in the provision of commercial bus services, some 83pc of the fleet of 1,325 vehicles providing these services without subsidy.

These services have made spectacular strides on the main intercity routes, airport routes and services on longer commuting routes to Dublin in recent years. The results have been lower fares, higher frequency of services and longer hours of operation. The historic ratio of 102pc drivers to fleet implies 9,400 drivers in the independent sector.

The good news for the bus sector is in the Programme for Government's ringing endorsement of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"SMEs are the backbone of our economy and communities across the country and are key drivers of employment," it states on page 17. The Government wants to strengthen "SMEs' resilience, productivity and innovation".

These are precisely the qualities the bus sector has shown in growing despite the opposition from the Department of Transport for some 88 years since 1932.

In October 2018, the National Transport Authority reiterated the long-standing view of transport bureaucrats that "the costs and risks arising from an ill-considered competition are substantial.

"Consequently, care must be taken in progressing even if the changes are well proven in other jurisdictions."

Learning from economic theory or experience "well proven in other jurisdictions" remains an anathema to those addicted to monopoly. They must be overruled by the Cabinet.

Legal help may be on the way. On July 30, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission announced it has "referred a file to the DPP in relation to potential bid-rigging in the procurement of publicly funded transport services in certain parts of Munster and Leinster".

There is an independent fleet of over 9,000 vehicles and staff ready to serve the post-Covid market. Many are of the highest quality, bought to serve a tourist market not here in 2020. We need a reformed bus service now to bring kids to school and make the bus a more attractive alternative to cars. The case for bus regulation reform has never been greater.

Sean Barrett is Associate Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, Trinity College Dublin