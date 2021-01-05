| 2.1°C Dublin

There is little option now for Micheál Martin but to close schools – science and politics call for it

Philip Ryan

Education Minister Norma Foley gave a briefing to the opposition on schools re-opening yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

The most interesting aspect of the briefing Education Minister Norma Foley gave the opposition on schools re-opening was how little actual briefing she did.

After turning up an hour late for the conference call, she was introduced by Education Department secretary general Seán Ó Foghlú. She said a few words which amounted to “the data shows schools are safe” before sitting back and allowing Mr Ó Foghlú take the questions from opposition TDs.

She then thanked them for their participation and that was that. Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon questioned why schools in Britain are closing but they aren’t here. Did our officials have different evidence, he asked. Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin asked if there are plans to keep schools open for the children of frontline workers and those from disadvantaged communities.

