| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There is a chilling sense of deja vu with the Delta variant

Colm McCarthy

We must avoid past mistakes as Covid cases rise in the UK, as a resurgence would be a disastrous outcome for Ireland’s public health and economic policy

Vaccination continues apace in the UK this weekend as the Delta variant causes increasing concern. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Expand

Close

Vaccination continues apace in the UK this weekend as the Delta variant causes increasing concern. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA

Vaccination continues apace in the UK this weekend as the Delta variant causes increasing concern. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA

Vaccination continues apace in the UK this weekend as the Delta variant causes increasing concern. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA

No durable economic recovery is likely until the virus has been suppressed, and exceptional monetary and budget measures will be in place until then.

The Government’s decisions to extend the PUP and other budget supports will be repeated if that effort falters, as will the European Central Bank’s (ECB) emergency purchases of the extra government debt which the supports entail.

At some unknown future date, when Europe is deemed to have the disease decisively under control, emergency policies will be withdrawn.

Most Watched

Privacy