There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone - are we looking after each other?

Are we looking after each other?

The cruel and inflexible devastation of Covid-19 brought with it an accidental grand social experiment. It challenged the gap between how much we need people and how much we value them: healthcare, childcare and education staff, for example. Covid-19 stripped things back; when our economy failed, our communities stepped in.

The pandemic has also brought the way we treat the most vulnerable and marginalised in society into sharp relief. Things that have become almost everyday inequalities, like living conditions in Direct Provision, were brought to extremes.

There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone. Asylum seekers themselves, and NGOs which represent them, have been pleading with the government for months to consider the health risk of the controversial accommodation centres.

Contrary to what ministers say, people cannot in practice just leave Direct Provision whenever they choose. Most can’t afford to. Social distancing is a luxury they don’t have. It was only this week, five months into Ireland’s Covid-19 crisis, that the government conceded that it should extend the same Covid-19 social welfare payments that everyone else gets to asylum seekers.

This was announced in charitable language but the state was admitting that asylum seekers had been too afraid to take Covid-19 tests, because they were so worried about losing work if they tested positive. Before now, they had no entitlement to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

A lot of asylum seekers work in meat processing factories or nursing homes. This, combined with what can be cramped or overcrowded living conditions, creates the perfect deathly cocktail for uncontrollable and sustained spread of Covid-19.

Communities which have been left behind by politics, healthcare, education and society have been left behind by our national Covid-19 recovery, too. While the rest of us have enjoyed the slow dawn of our old normal, the deathly virus has lingered and spread among Traveller and Roma communities. We are no longer all in this together, this is a two-tier pandemic.

When Covid-19’s deadly infliction on nursing homes was revealed, we were all rightly seized by horror. Most of us had someone in a nursing home who we were worried about. Now, many of us have the luxury of worrying about when our next meal-free pint or foreign flight will be.

We’re all fatigued by lockdown. At this late stage, our strongest sympathy is for the people we can relate to. Of course parents of schoolchildren and publicans deserve support as we try to get society back to normal.

But Covid-19, the virus itself, was something that happened to all of us collectively. As the rest of us move forward and leave vulnerable groups behind, we risk Covid-19 becoming something that will only happen to ‘other people.’

When things were at their worst, all we had for a while was unity. As Covid-19 keeps spreading disproportionately among marginalised and vulnerable groups we have to resist the alluring comfort of our own lives going back to normal. If some of us are still enduring the spread of the virus, all of us are. The national effort still needs to be everyone, together.