| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone - are we looking after each other?

Ellen Coyne

There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone. Expand

Close

There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone.

There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone.

There have been 21 clusters in Direct Provision centres, four in the last week alone.

Are we looking after each other?

The cruel and inflexible devastation of Covid-19 brought with it an accidental grand social experiment. It challenged the gap between how much we need people and how much we value them: healthcare, childcare and education staff, for example. Covid-19 stripped things back; when our economy failed, our communities stepped in.

The pandemic has also brought the way we treat the most vulnerable and marginalised in society into sharp relief. Things that have become almost everyday inequalities, like living conditions in Direct Provision, were brought to extremes.