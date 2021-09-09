There could be Fianna Fáil positives in Zappone fiasco

Micheál Martin will today reflect that he has attended happier Fianna Fáil gatherings as he arrives in Cavan for two days of party discussions.

The agenda is reminiscent of the sorrowful mysteries of the rosary, including the so-called Fleming Report, an inquest by the junior minister and Laois-Offaly TD Seán Fleming on the disappointing general election result in February last year.

This could be deemed the equivalent of the sorrowful mysteries’ “Agony in The (Election) Garden”.

Party strategists have put the delay on this “autopsy report” largely down to the pandemic. Many TDs have been quietly seething and still want explanations as to why they returned only 38 TDs, not the hoped-for nearer 60. That would have made them a new coalition cornerstone – not sharing power with a show-stealing Fine Gael.

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators will have specific questions about the lack of a coherent voter message for voters and poor social media campaigns. There will be strident questions about the lack of consultation for the 2020 election manifesto.

Those who remember their catechism know sorrowful mystery number two as “The Scourging At The Pillar”. These are questions about members’ anxiety over a perceived lack of assertion in coalition dealings with Fine Gael and laid squarely at the door of party leader Micheál Martin.

Despite being the slightly larger party and current holder of the Taoiseach’s office, some TDs and senators feel Fianna Fáil has long been relegated to junior partner status. The ongoing row over the botched UN appointment of Katherine Zappone is just an example.

So, Micheál Martin will have to be at his most emollient and toughest all at once. For several months now, this newspaper has been reporting that Covid-19 constraints, rather than Mr Martin holding the Taoiseach’s office, were what staved off a potential heave against him.

As the country opens up, will such a heave become a reality?

The other much talked about situation since earlier in the summer is that his fate really turns on the stance likely to be taken by anything up to a dozen “neutrals” who are neither staunchly supportive nor critical.

One thing remains clear: the leadership issue is to be decided by 37 Fianna Fáil TDs – and currently there is not the necessary 18 ready to oust Mr Martin.

There will be no-confidence votes, and received wisdom remains that Mr Martin will continue as party leader until his term as Taoiseach ends in December next year. That could change.

One thing he could easily do is point out that this seven-week long self-confessed “political fiasco” about the non-appointment of Katherine Zappone as UN envoy is all the work of Fine Gael luminaries Simon Coveney, Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe.

Granted, the Taoiseach’s blind-siding and subsequent obligation on him to stand by the Fine Gael bunglers has made Martin and Fianna Fáil look weak.

But addressing professional politicians, he does not need to labour the point that anything less than support for Fine Gael right now would mean the fall of the Government and an election. Does Fianna Fáil want that right now when its national poll ratings are around 15pc?

Mr Martin could also reflect on this time last year, when unforced errors by his party drove down its popularity while Fine Gael soared up the charts alongside Sinn Féin. Why not wait some more weeks and see how the national mood may be altered by this Zappone farrago and see if there is some pandemic re-opening dividend?