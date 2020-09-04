There are nominally 27 EU Commissioners - but the brutal reality is that little more than a dozen of these have 'real jobs' with either a decent budget and/or a real role.

Looking back at the history of the 10 Irish EU Commissioners appointed since 1973, we find a surprisingly good 'strike rate', with seven who made an impact and thus contributed to Ireland's political relevance in the bloc.

The fate of the three with little success had some mixed causes. In two cases it began with a very weak portfolio from day one, combined with some poor timing, and downright bad luck.

Past performance is no guarantee of future success. We also know that the chances for Ireland's EU nomination on this occasion have been worsened by a set of circumstances around the untimely departure of Phil Hogan, who was one of Ireland's undisputed EU success stories.

Six of the seven success stories - Patrick Hillery, Peter Sutherland, Ray MacSharry, Pádraig Flynn, Máire Geoghegan-Quinn and Phil Hogan - all got good jobs which, to their credit, they worked smartly and well. The seventh success story, perhaps the only 'non-politician', David Byrne, did not get such a good start.

Consumer affairs was beginning to take off at an EU level when Byrne landed in Brussels in 1999, and his other area of competence, public health, had limited EU scope. However, the BSE 'mad cow disease' crisis opened opportunities to shine, which he took well.

It was the reverse of that experience for long-time Finance Minister Charlie McCreevy, who had presented seven Budgets. In 2005 he got a heavy-hitting portfolio in charge of the EU single market, but bad relations with the European Parliament and retrospective blame for 'light-touch' regulation after the crash in 2008 put the kibosh on him.

Michael O'Kennedy's allocation of the EU Commission personnel portfolio in 1981 was abysmal. It combined with huge domestic political ambition to see him flee Brussels after 18 months in autumn 1982.

O'Kennedy's exit brought the second coming of Dick Burke of Fine Gael, who cooperated with a political ruse by Charlie Haughey which eventually did not work out. Burke's second foray into Brussels was less successful than his first.

It is a little harder to spot the "real jobs" in Ursula von der Leyen's commission this time around, the more so since she has talked about a reshuffle.

President von der Leyen has tried for a more cohesive team by interlinking portfolios and grouping them under three executive vice-presidents. There is great merit in this idea, but it also creates a new dynamic of tension between the individual commissioner who is, nominally at least, reporting to one of the three vice-presidents.

There are some good possibilities in the bloc of jobs grouped under Dutchman Frans Timmermans, called the European Green Deal, dealing with climate change.

This group includes Poland's Janusz Wojciechowski with the agriculture portfolio, and Adina Valean of Romania, in charge of transport. Either of these could be good.

The Estonian Kadri Simson is energy commissioner, a bad job of responsibilities with little power. The job currently held by Lithuanian Virginijus Sinkevicius which includes the fisheries portfolio risks being a consolation prize.

The second bloc of jobs is headed by Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, who had the political nous to keep the competition portfolio herself. Ireland and Apple will remember she built a fearsome reputation, until the EU Court reversed her decision.

The theory is that she is in charge of Frenchman Thierry Breton, who heads the single market brief as well as industrial policy, defence spending and space. This is a power bloc specifically designed for French President Emmanuel Macron and Ireland must keep it real and forget about any of that.

The other bloc under Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president for financial services, is charged with creating an "economy that works for people".

This bloc includes economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni of Italy; Luxembourg's employment commissioner Nicolas Schmit; and Elisa Ferreira of Portugal, who takes charge of "cohesion and reforms". There is some potential here.

The most crucial figure in Dombrovskis's unit was Mr Hogan, the previous agriculture commissioner, who took over trade. Ireland is most unlikely to get this job again.

Spain's veteran foreign minister Josep Borrell is in charge of EU diplomacy as high representative for foreign policy. It has more prestige than power - but it is not available, at all events.

Borrell is assisted by enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi of Hungary and Finland's Jutta Urpilainen, international development. The latter job has some potential for Ireland.

Greek Margaritis Schinas's "promoting our European way of life" brief covers migration, security and education. It appears to be a nightmare. Be grateful Ireland has no hope here.

Stella Kyriakides of Cyprus holds the health portfolio, a job with little EU competence. It is very relevant for now but also fraught.

Former Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders is justice commissioner. That's a job Ireland can forget as it has so many 'opt-outs' on EU justice policy.

Then come some real non-events. The Czech Vera Jourova is responsible for "values and transparency".

Maros Sefcovic from Slovakia is in charge of inter-institutional relations. That has the delights of trying to referee rows between commission, parliament and council.

Croatia's Dubravka Suica has the "democracy and demography" portfolio. It sounds like a latter-day version of Michael O'Kennedy's personnel job.

And the above is really a simplified version of a rather Byzantine world for whoever makes the cut.

Good luck!