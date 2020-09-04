| 14.9°C Dublin

There are real jobs, poor jobs and jobs which are irrelevant

John Downing

   

Careful what you wish for: Simon Coveney had been tipped to take on a role with the EU Commission. PHOTO: Frank McGrath Expand

Careful what you wish for: Simon Coveney had been tipped to take on a role with the EU Commission. PHOTO: Frank McGrath

There are nominally 27 EU Commissioners - but the brutal reality is that little more than a dozen of these have 'real jobs' with either a decent budget and/or a real role.

Looking back at the history of the 10 Irish EU Commissioners appointed since 1973, we find a surprisingly good 'strike rate', with seven who made an impact and thus contributed to Ireland's political relevance in the bloc.

The fate of the three with little success had some mixed causes. In two cases it began with a very weak portfolio from day one, combined with some poor timing, and downright bad luck.