The lost leaders who could have made all the difference

There is a decency about eulogies that sometimes compensates for their lack of honesty or precision. Almost everyone deserves that little space after their passing, where the good or decent things they accomplished overshadow the bad or the indifferent.

If time is a good healer, it is also a ruthless calculator. As it passes, achievements are measured out more dispassionately. In the end, most of us will get the judgement we deserve. There are exceptions, as always.

For public figures, scrutiny can be more telling. Historians are keen to pick over the bones of those who have gone before and decide whether they did the state some service.

History will judge Des O’Malley in a favourable light. The tributes after his death last week were not the sort that time will easily dilute. That applies to few enough politicians. In his own words, he stood by the republic. By deed, we know that to be true at a time when this state was in immediate danger. His political courage and vision in facing down the ultras in Fianna Fáil will be another chapter worth reading when he gets the biography he deserves. One of the sobriquets bobbing about last week was that of Best Taoiseach We Never Had — a pointless ‘what if’ exercise that charms its way into political discourse occasionally. Michael Collins is our go-to lost leader, the giant who was struck down in his prime. While the Big Fellow’s contribution to independence is beyond question, there is little in the words he left behind (he was an inveterate scribbler) that suggests he had any social or economic vision more compelling than Éamon de Valera’s frugal self-sufficiency. Kevin O’Higgins, assassinated in 1927, is a more intriguing contender. It’s hard to imagine that de Valera would have dominated the political landscape so effortlessly in the 1930s and ’40s if O’Higgins had been at the helm of Fine Gael. George Colley is worthy of a place on this make-believe ballot-paper, but perhaps only because he seemed to represent everything about Fianna Fáil that Charlie Haughey and his cronies did not. A compelling endorsement. The brilliant, if aloof, Alan Dukes deserves a mention, his mistake perhaps being that he won the Fine Gael leadership at a raw age. Ray MacSharry had the ability, but his political prime coincided with continual internecine bloodletting in Fianna Fáil. Brian Lenihan Jr died much too young but his reputation — forged in the scorching heat of our economic collapse — showed he had the mettle. The list could shrink or expand depending on your political disposition, but it would be difficult to imagine any that didn’t have O’Malley near the very top. But, as he notes in his autobiography Conduct Unbecoming, missing out on the chance to lead his country was not a particular regret. This was a reflection that came with the satisfaction of knowing he made more of a difference than many who did make it to the summit. Good luck arguing with that.