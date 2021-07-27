| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The lost leaders who could have made all the difference

Frank Coughlan

Des O'Malley's contribution to the State was immense. Photo: John Carlos Expand

Close

Des O'Malley's contribution to the State was immense. Photo: John Carlos

Des O'Malley's contribution to the State was immense. Photo: John Carlos

Des O'Malley's contribution to the State was immense. Photo: John Carlos

There is a decency about eulogies that sometimes compensates for their lack of honesty or precision. Almost everyone deserves that little space after their passing, where the good or decent things they accomplished overshadow the bad or the indifferent.

If time is a good healer, it is also a ruthless calculator. As it passes, achievements are measured out more dispassionately. In the end, most of us will get the judgement we deserve. There are exceptions, as always.

For public figures, scrutiny can be more telling. Historians are keen to pick over the bones of those who have gone before and decide whether they did the state some service.

More On Fianna Fáil

Most Watched

Privacy