| 1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The winners and losers of work from home revolution that is changing our lifestyles

Anne-Marie Walsh

Ambiverts will gain from working from home. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Ambiverts will gain from working from home. Photo: Stock image

Ambiverts will gain from working from home. Photo: Stock image

Ambiverts will gain from working from home. Photo: Stock image

It looks like there will be little sign of life in the country’s deserted offices until we are two years into this pandemic.

Government guidance to keep working from home, unless you really must go in, came into force last Friday.

Most Watched

Privacy