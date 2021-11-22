The winners and losers of work from home revolution that is changing our lifestyles

It looks like there will be little sign of life in the country’s deserted offices until we are two years into this pandemic.

Government guidance to keep working from home, unless you really must go in, came into force last Friday.

It does not seem to change much on the face of it.

But it was a crushing disappointment for many who were ready to bolt from makeshift workstations in spare rooms and at kitchen tables. So the staggered return to the office that started in September never really ramped up. The advice to work from home where possible was due to be revoked the following month, but cases rocketed again.

At one stage, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar thought employers might reopen their doors as early as last August. Now he says it could be spring before there is a full return.

So who are the losers and can anyone be considered a winner as the so-called working from home ‘revolution’ continues?

Losing out

Young workers and new recruits

Newly hired staff are missing out on the ability to network, and lower-paid, younger employees may find it tough to find space for a decent desk if sharing a rented property or living with their parents.

“Young employees are reporting that they are missing out on valuable office experience,” said Niamh Graham, senior vice-president of global HR at human capital management software firm Workhuman.

“There is a danger that work can become very transactional – you go online, you do the work and then get off. There’s less opportunity for bonding with colleagues.”

City centre-based business owners

Closures will follow if city centre businesses do not have a good Christmas, warns Richard Guiney of the DublinTown organisation.

“It’s very much a setback,” he said of the latest work from home advice.

A fortnight ago, footfall stood at 85pc its 2019 level in the city centre. It dropped to just over 80pc the next week.

“85pc is the ballpark where we need to be,” he said. “It is the magic number and means a lot of our guys would be able to survive.

“We did get a boost when people came back to the offices. Even if they are back two or three days a week, they will pop up to Grafton Street or Henry Street. Particularly in Dublin city, we have a lot of civil servants working. Given the importance of retail and hospitability for the next four or five weeks, we are anxious about it.”

But all may not be lost if hybrid working becomes a permanent feature when the pandemic ends. He expects two to three days a week in town would be enough to sustain city centre economies.

Winning

Highly-paid workers at profitable companies

A US survey found that men on high salaries in their 30s and 40s working at profitable companies are more happy with home working than any other group. Their employers are likely to be profitable companies, like Google or Facebook, which are embracing remote or hybrid working indefinitely.

Remote working may be a good set-up for introverts who despise watercooler small talk, but can have drawbacks too. “Introverts are the ones who won’t have their camera on during Zoom calls,” said Ms Graham. “Ambiverts are probably doing best.”

The working from home industry

Zoom’s revenues rose 369pc a year into the pandemic, and home equipment sales have surged. Employers are likely to hire consultants and invest in new software if the move to hybrid working becomes permanent.

Home-sellers outside Dublin, towns and villages and suburban shopping centres

Home working is already believed to have had an impact on property prices outside the capital, which rose 13pc in the year to September. If hybrid becomes permanent, it’s not unthinkable that a network of mini-Ranelaghs or Phibsborough with a hip coffee culture could spring up elsewhere.

The Government is investing in a national network of digital hubs in the hope of revitalising towns and villages. When asked if they are in use, the Department of Rural and Community Development said there are already over 150 hubs “on stream”, equalling 15,000 seats.

Everyone (when it comes to climate change)

It has been estimated that remote working could cut carbon emissions from commuting by up to 60pc. But the impact of the extra energy being used by those workers must be offset against this.