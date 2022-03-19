The war in Ukraine is being shaped by human emotions. Bravery and sacrifice moves the rest of us to act

May you live in interesting times. When I first heard that as a child I didn’t realise it was a curse. I took it at face value, in the same way that seven-year-old me wondered why the miracles we read about all happened 2,000 years ago and there’d been barely a dicky bird since. It was the start of a deep scepticism about religion that I never lost. I wondered why all the great events of history had taken place so long ago. (Despite the fact that some of them actually took place not that long before I was born.) The past is another country when you’re young, hence my kids once asking me to tell them what it was like in the Famine.

Sadly, the last couple of years have been far too interesting. Not content to let humanity tarry awhile and reflect on a global pandemic, Russia started a war in Europe. But it’s not geopolitics, it’s the human nature that shapes them that interests me.

Hope and denial: We should no longer wonder why the Allies allowed Hitler to annex Austria or Czechoslovakia. No one, including the Ukrainians, wanted to believe Russia would invade Ukraine, despite its amassing hundreds of thousands of troops on the borders. What did we really think they were doing there? Did we actually believe they were engaged in exercises? Or that Russia — after Syria and Chechnya — wasn’t a warmonger?

Hubris: Putin clearly never thought the Ukrainians would put up much resistance or that the EU, with so many different national agendas, would agree on such a strong, cohesive, collective response. He appears to have believed his own propaganda that Ukraine would capitulate and that any sanctions that might be imposed wouldn’t have real teeth. But this is where it gets interesting…

Defiance and resilience: These are traits the Ukrainians have shown in spades. Far from being some kind of an appendage of the long-lost Russian empire and not a ‘real’ country, Ukraine has acted in a way that is more patriotic than pragmatic, and it’s inspired many.

Which brings me to what’s most interesting: I don’t believe the EU really intended to go toe-to-toe with Russia in the way it has done. I think it was its intention to make pronouncements and beef up existing sanctions a bit while continuing to quietly trade, develop gas pipelines and engage in mutual ‘cash is king’ realpolitik. But no one could have predicted the impact the Ukrainian stance and their determination not to bow to Russian intimidation has had on people.

President Zelensky’s line, “I need ammunition, not a ride,” will go down in history. He and his countrymen have exhibited something the human spirit craves, particularly in times of crisis: leadership. And they didn’t just lead Ukraine. They led the EU into taking action to an extent it probably hadn’t planned to. It wasn’t Russia’s actions that forced us to act, it was Ukraine’s.

Humans are moved by bravery and sacrifice. We are often compelled to follow those who demonstrate them. This war has been shaped by human emotions that Putin failed to predict or understand. The people of Ukraine are suffering now but, ultimately, this act of brutal aggression will be Vladimir Putin’s downfall.

A second opinion

Jaysus, being Irish is exhausting. A four-day national holiday to celebrate our patron saint (among other things)? There are countries that get less time off for Christmas! Is it a bit self-indulgent? I certainly hope so! There’s nothing I like more than self-indulgence. I’m the opposite of a martyr, which is why, sadly, I’ll never get a sainthood. That and the lack of miracles.

But what is Irish about this weekend? Green clothes? Ubiquitous drinking? (We hate being stereotyped by it, but it’s still what huge numbers do on Paddy’s Day.) Do people still eat bacon and cabbage? Do many still go to Mass? I’m not sure any of that matters. Over the last few days, we celebrated being Irish. And maybe that isn’t any one thing. Ireland has changed hugely in my lifetime, and even more over our centenary. We were homogeneous and insular, and now we are diverse and outward-looking.

I was also going to list ‘judgmental’ as a characteristic of Ireland of old, but a quick look at Twitter will show you that vicious sanctimony hasn’t gone out of style here… I digress. Maybe it’s impossible to say what being Irish is — let’s just agree that it’s kinda great.