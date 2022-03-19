| 12.5°C Dublin

The war in Ukraine is being shaped by human emotions. Bravery and sacrifice moves the rest of us to act

Ciara Kelly

May you live in interesting times. When I first heard that as a child I didn’t realise it was a curse. I took it at face value, in the same way that seven-year-old me wondered why the miracles we read about all happened 2,000 years ago and there’d been barely a dicky bird since. It was the start of a deep scepticism about religion that I never lost. I wondered why all the great events of history had taken place so long ago. (Despite the fact that some of them actually took place not that long before I was born.) The past is another country when you’re young, hence my kids once asking me to tell them what it was like in the Famine.

Sadly, the last couple of years have been far too interesting. Not content to let humanity tarry awhile and reflect on a global pandemic, Russia started a war in Europe. But it’s not geopolitics, it’s the human nature that shapes them that interests me. 

