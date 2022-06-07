| 12.4°C Dublin

The UK parliament is in the gutter thanks to Boris Johnson – it’s time to stop the rot

British prime minister Boris Johnson attends a cabinet meeting in Downing Street yesterday following his victory in Monday's confidence vote. Photo: Ian Vogler/Reuters Expand

British prime minister Boris Johnson attends a cabinet meeting in Downing Street yesterday following his victory in Monday's confidence vote. Photo: Ian Vogler/Reuters

Angela Rayner

After last night’s no-confidence vote, Conservative MPs now face another choice. Will they today back a set of independent recommendations to strengthen standards in public life or instead turn their backs on them to save the skin of a doomed prime minister?

UK Labour will be forcing a vote in the Commons to clean up politics. Our motion follows Boris Johnson’s much-criticised rewriting of the ministerial code as he faces investigation over whether or not he deliberately misled parliament.

